EU announces new sanctions, closes airspace to Russians







Von der Leyen announced some unprecedented EU measures Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday (27) the new package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine and confirmed that the 27 member states will close airspace to Russian planes.

There are also punishments against the Russian media, the banks and the confirmation of the unprecedented shipment of weapons, in addition to measures against Belarus for having supported the attack.

This is the third sanctions package announced by the Europeans since Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the breakaway areas of Lugansk and Donetsk and the second since the ground attacks began on February 24.

“First, we are closing EU airspace to Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. They will not be able to land, take off or fly over EU territory – including the oligarchs’ private jets,” Von der Leyen said. .

The second measure adopted is against state-controlled Russian news companies, Russia Today and Sputnik (and their subsidiaries), which will be barred from operating in the bloc.

“They are controlled by the government and the newspapers linked to them will no longer be able to publish the lies to justify Putin’s war and create divisions in the Union. We are developing the instruments to veto this toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe”, added the executive leader. .

Von der Leyen said that “measures restrictive to the most important sectors” of Belarus’ economy will also be introduced. “We ban the export of products such as mineral fuels, tobacco, wood, concrete, iron and steel. And the ban on trade will be extended for your support of Russia,” he added.

In addition to the support for the Russians, Belarus has already been suffering from harsh sanctions since last year’s presidential election, considered “a fraud”. Lukashenko is called “Europe’s last dictator” for having been in power since 1994.

This Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that several attacks against cities in the country had come from Belarus and that, in addition to facilitating the entry of Russian military, the government of Minsk was carrying out attacks of its own. Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko has denied the allegations.

The two had a lengthy phone conversation after the accusations and both agreed that the peace talks should take place this Sunday in a border area between the two nations.

One of the most important points of the announcement is the unprecedented financing for the purchase of weapons for shipment to Ukraine. “For the first time in history, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack. It is a watershed moment”, pointed out Von der Leyen.

As announced on Saturday night (26), the leader of the Commission confirmed the halt “of transactions with the Russian Central Bank and the freezing of its assets abroad” and the “exclusion of important Russian banks from the Swift system” – without cite the names of those removed. In addition, the assets of Russian oligarchs “will also be affected”.

At the end of the speech, von der Leyen praised Zelensky and the Ukrainian population.

“President Zelensky’s leadership, his bravery and the resilience of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to all of us, they are impressive and exceptional. We welcome with open arms those who have to flee Putin’s bombs and we support our Eastern Member States in the reception and care of these refugees”, he added.

To date, it is estimated that around 400,000 Ukrainians have already fled the Ukrainian conflict with entries into Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. From these countries, many headed to other European nations.

The bloc’s internal affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, said that the bloc expects “millions of refugees” according to the duration of the conflicts and that it will propose the introduction of a temporary guideline to expedite and facilitate the entry and stay of Ukrainians.