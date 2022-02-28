EU increases pressure, escalates sanctions against Russia

The European Union (EU) on Sunday announced increased pressure on Russia for its offensive against Ukraine, with measures that include financing the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukrainian forces.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced: “We are closing EU airspace to the Russians. We will propose a ban on all Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.”

“Our airspace will be closed to all Russian planes, including the oligarchs’ private jets,” said Ursula, noting today that “for the first time, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to the attacked country.”

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said the meeting of foreign ministers convened urgently on Sunday will discuss the use of funding lines “to provide Ukrainian forces with lethal weapons, fuel, protective equipment and medical devices”. .

Among the measures announced this Sunday, Ursula Von der Leyen mentioned the dismantling of the “Kremlin press machine” in the EU, with the ban on the RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik networks.

The EU also announced that it will adopt sanctions against the Belarusian government for allowing its country to be used as a launching pad for the Russian offensive against Ukraine. The Belarusian government of Alexander Lukashenko “is complicit in the attack on Ukraine”, accused Ursula.

