Europe closes its airspace to Russian planes | World

The European Union announced on Sunday (27) the closure of airspace to all Russian planes, including private jets. The bloc will also ban Kremlin media and impose instruments to veto disinformation in Europe.

“Sputnik and its subsidiaries will no longer be able to justify Putin’s war,” said Ursula Von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission. Another target is the regime of the President of Belarus, which took part in the attack on Ukraine.

This Sunday, the German Transport Ministry “decreed a flight ban for Russian aircraft and Russian aircraft operators in German airspace”, starting at 14:00 GMT (11:00 GMT).

Berlin clarified that this ban will be valid for three months, but it did not concern any humanitarian flights.

France said, in turn, that it will close its airspace “to Russian planes and airlines” from tonight, declared Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, who stressed that the “unity of Europe is total”.

Same decision as Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Spain, as well as Canada in North America.

“In Europe, the sky is open (…) for those who connect peoples, not for those who commit brutal aggressions”, justified the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, on Twitter.

“There is no place in Dutch airspace for a regime that applies unnecessary and brutal violence,” said Dutch Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers.

The government of Luxembourg, a major platform for cargo and freight aircraft in Europe, announced in a press release that it “prepares the necessary notifications to close” its airspace to Russian companies from today.

On Twitter, also this Sunday, the Spanish Ministry of Transport stated that “Spain will close airspace to Russian airlines”, adding that, “following the cooperation guidelines set by the European Union, this measure will have an effect on flights operated by the companies”. Russian airlines using Spanish airspace”.

In northern Europe, Finland – which has a border of more than 1,300 kilometers with Russia – Sweden, Denmark and Iceland have announced similar measures. To these countries are added Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Bulgaria, Moldova and the United Kingdom.

Portugal also decided to close its airspace to Russian airlines in a measure in line with other European countries “in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

2 of 2 An Airbus A320-200 of the Russian state-owned company Aeroflot takes off at Sheremetyevo International Airport, outside Moscow, Russia, in June 2018. Russian airlines are banned from flying in the airspace of several European countries — Photo : Maxim Shemetov/Reuters/Arquivo An Airbus A320-200 of the Russian state company Aeroflot takes off at Sheremetyevo International Airport, outside Moscow, Russia, in June 2018. Russian airlines are banned from flying in the airspace of several European countries — Photo: Maxim Shemetov /Reuters/Archive

With many countries closing or announcing the closure of their airspace, Russian air traffic finds itself facing a very large exclusion zone in Europe, forcing flights to large detours.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Canada announced a similar measure. “We will hold Russia to account for its unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter.

At a meeting of EU foreign ministers, “we will push for an EU-wide shutdown,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Twitter.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “must be countered with the strongest possible international sanctions,” he said.

“We want this (closing of airspace) to be done as quickly as possible, and the best and fastest would be if it were done at the European level”, estimated, in turn, the Swedish minister Hans Dahlgren.

In retaliation, Moscow began banning planes linked to European countries that announced such decisions in recent days from flying over its territory.