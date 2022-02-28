Europe to send fighter jets to Ukraine, freezes Russian bank reserves – News

On Sunday, the European Union considerably increased pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and authorized a package of 450 million euros for the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces. Help includes sending fighter jets.

“This is the first time in the history of the European Union that we have done this,” said European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell after a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels. The aid package would include provisions worth 50 million euros for the purchase and delivery of fuel and medical equipment to Ukraine, he added.





During the press conference, Borrell said that the EU would support EU countries to send fighter jets to Ukraine. “We’re not just talking about ammunition. We’re providing more important weapons for a war,” he pointed out.





Borrell explained that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba “has mentioned the need for planes that Ukrainians can fly. Certain EU members have these planes.”

The head of European diplomacy thanked an offer made by Poland to serve as a platform for the delivery of war material to Ukraine through the common border.





Central Bank of Russia

In addition to making these funds available for the purchase of weapons, the European foreign ministers reached a political agreement to block the transactions of the Russian Central Bank. “More than half of the reserves of the Central Bank of Russia will be blocked as they are held in the G7 countries,” Borrell said.

In their videoconference, the European foreign ministers also confirmed the exclusion of a group of Russian banks from the Swift interbank system, fundamental tool for financial operations on a global scale.

The Ukrainian government is pushing the EU to exclude the entire Russian financial system from the Swift network, but for now, only a select group of banks will be affected.

Borrell announced on Sunday that the foreign ministers also approved mechanisms to dismantle the activity of Russian state-controlled media on European territory.



