European stocks and US futures fall sharply monitoring Russia-Ukraine and impact of new sanctions; oil rises 5%

The session this Monday (28) is closed B3 because of Carnival, only reopening on Wednesday (28) from 1 pm (Brasilia time). However, investors will continue to follow the developments of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with several events during the weekend.
American futures indexes are down by more than 1% for the most part, while several European exchanges are down even more intensely; the Asian stock exchanges closed with no defined movement.
Eyes will turn this morning to a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation, which has gone to the outskirts of the Belarus border, with Russian officials for negotiation. Ukraine’s armed forces continue to hold off Russian troops, defending and maintaining control of key cities and slowing Russia’s advance on Kiev. “The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine,” the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in the day.
In addition, the United Nations Security Council approved the day before the convening of the UN extraordinary general assembly on the subject, in a meeting to be held this Monday. This is only the 11th time the meeting has been convened in 70 years of UN history. The voting score was the same as that of the Council’s debate last Friday (25), with 11 votes in favor, one against (Russia itself) and three abstentions (China, United Arab Emirates and India).
The fifth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine was marked by fewer military strikes. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are “slowing down the pace of the offensive” with troops remaining about 30 kilometers from the center of the capital Kiev.
But the Russians are calling for recognition of “their air supremacy” in Ukraine, something not done by the Ukrainians. In a second speech, Zelensky made two strong appeals. The first was political for the European Union. The president wants his country to have “immediate accession” to the bloc, which has been moving intensely to apply tough sanctions against Moscow and to make an unprecedented supply of weapons and military equipment to a country at war.
The US, European allies and Canada agreed on Saturday to remove major Russian banks from Swift, an international transfer system that connects banks across the globe.
“Some Russian banks being removed from Swift (exempt energy transactions) and the Russian central bank’s freezing of access to its foreign currency reserves held in the West clearly increases economic risk,” Dennis DeBusschere of 22V Research told CNBC.
However, he believes Russia can still sell oil and there could be “gaps” in Russia’s frozen assets, which “may limit the disaster in markets for a few days”.
Russia’s central bank on Monday more than doubled the country’s interest rate from 9.5% to 20%, with its currency, the ruble, hitting a record low against the dollar amid the string of new sanctions. and penalties imposed over the weekend.
The rate hike, the central bank said, “is designed to offset the increased risk of ruble depreciation and inflation.”
This follows the central bank’s order to halt offers from foreigners to sell Russian bonds in an effort to stem the market fallout. The ruble even dropped as low as 119.50 to the dollar, down 30% from Friday’s close.
“Traders will be on the lookout for any signs of a resolution to the Russian crisis (peace negotiations or signs of a short-term victory for either side) or signs that tensions could be worsening, increasing the chance of a world war involving members of NATO,” he said. Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group. “As news spreads supporting any thesis, expect the stock market to remain volatile.”
Amid this backdrop, U.S. stock futures are down as investors worried about the economic ramifications of the geopolitical crisis, while oil futures are up more than 5%, with Brent due in April topping $103. the barrel.
In Europe, individual stock price movement on Monday is heavily dictated by conflict.
Defense companies rose sharply at the start of the negotiations, in the case of Rheinmetall, with gains of almost 30% after the German government’s decision to increase defense spending. At the bottom of European blue chip indices, Polymetal International is down more than 48% as the Anglo-Russian miner continued to plummet as a result of its exposure to Russia.
See the main indicators at 8:00 am (Brasilia time):
USA
Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.33%
S&P 500 Futures (US), -1.52%
Nasdaq Future (USA), -1.36%
Asia
Shanghai SE (China), +0.32%
Nikkei (Japan), +0.19%
Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.24%
Kospi (South Korea), +0.84%
Europe
FTSE 100 (UK), -1.38%
DAX (Germany), -2.76%
CAC 40 (France), -2.94%
FTSE MIB (Italy), -2.83%
commodities
WTI Oil, +4.57% at $96.17 a barrel
Brent Oil, +5.08%, at $102.90 a barrel
Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.69% to 705.5 yuan
Bitcoin
Bitcoin prices were down 2.68% to $38,330.98 from the last 24 hours.
(With Ansa Brazil)
