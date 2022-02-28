European stocks and US futures fall sharply monitoring Russia-Ukraine and impact of new sanctions; oil rises 5%

The session this Monday (28) is closed B3 because of Carnival, only reopening on Wednesday (28) from 1 pm (Brasilia time). However, investors will continue to follow the developments of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with several events during the weekend.

American futures indexes are down by more than 1% for the most part, while several European exchanges are down even more intensely; the Asian stock exchanges closed with no defined movement.

Eyes will turn this morning to a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation, which has gone to the outskirts of the Belarus border, with Russian officials for negotiation. Ukraine’s armed forces continue to hold off Russian troops, defending and maintaining control of key cities and slowing Russia’s advance on Kiev. “The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine,” the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in the day.

In addition, the United Nations Security Council approved the day before the convening of the UN extraordinary general assembly on the subject, in a meeting to be held this Monday. This is only the 11th time the meeting has been convened in 70 years of UN history. The voting score was the same as that of the Council’s debate last Friday (25), with 11 votes in favor, one against (Russia itself) and three abstentions (China, United Arab Emirates and India).

The fifth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine was marked by fewer military strikes. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are “slowing down the pace of the offensive” with troops remaining about 30 kilometers from the center of the capital Kiev.

But the Russians are calling for recognition of “their air supremacy” in Ukraine, something not done by the Ukrainians. In a second speech, Zelensky made two strong appeals. The first was political for the European Union. The president wants his country to have “immediate accession” to the bloc, which has been moving intensely to apply tough sanctions against Moscow and to make an unprecedented supply of weapons and military equipment to a country at war.

The US, European allies and Canada agreed on Saturday to remove major Russian banks from Swift, an international transfer system that connects banks across the globe.