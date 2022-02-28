European stocks operate lower after new sanctions on Russia; oil jumps 5% | Economy

The main European stock exchanges started the week in a downturn, with significant drops in bank shares, after new sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, amid fears of soaring energy prices and rising inflation.

At around 7:30 am, Frankfurt lost 2.94%, Paris 3.20%, London 1.41% and Madrid 1.69%.

Oil prices were up sharply by more than 5%. At around 7:30 am, the Brent barrel was traded at US$ 103.08, while in the US WTI was quoted at US$ 96.21.

The Russian ruble lost a record, falling as low as 119.50 to the dollar in Asian trade, a sharp drop of 30% from Friday’s close. To try to stabilize its currency, Russia’s central bank raised its interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an emergency measure, and officials told export-focused companies to be ready to sell foreign currency.

EU sanctions on Russian Central Bank take effect

Bulletin: European Union announces new sanctions against Russia

Asian stocks closed close to stability on Monday. In Japan, the Nikkei index rose slightly by 0.19%.

Russia’s offensive against Ukraine, which resists the attacks, continues on Monday, a day after President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat, which European countries responded by promising to supply Kiev with weapons.

European Union sanctions on the Russian Central Bank came into effect at dawn on Monday (28). All assets of the Russian Central Bank in the European Union are to be frozen to prevent the financing of the war. of President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine.

The European Union’s punitive measures combined with those of its G7 partners also mean that about half of the Russian Central Bank’s financial reserves are frozen, according to the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The measure prevents, for example, Russia from being able to use its foreign currency reserves to try to contain a strong ruble devaluation.

On Saturday, Europe, the United States and Canada agreed to withdraw some Russian banks from Swift, the international payment system. According to the European Union, almost 70% of the Russian banking sector is affected by the sanctions.

“Sanctions increase the risk of insolvency for large Russian banks,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote.

The European Union also announced the closure of airspace for all Russian planes, including private jets. And European Union countries have agreed to send weapons to Ukraine to help it defend against an invasion launched by Russia.

Shares of several European banks were affected on Monday by the new measures, especially the decision to exclude several Russian banking establishments from the Swift platform, crucial for international finance.

The European Central Bank (ECB) said the European branch of Russian bank Sberbank, one of the country’s largest, had “broken or likely to fail” due to “significant” withdrawals of deposits amid the crisis in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

Austria-based Sberbank Europe AG and its branches in Croatia and Slovenia “have experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the impact of geopolitical tensions,” the ECB’s banking supervisory body explained in a statement.

The entity warned that “in the near future, it is likely that the bank will not be able to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due.”

* With information from France Presse and Reuters.