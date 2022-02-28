Everything leaked! Redmi K50, K50 Pro and Pro Plus have specs revealed ahead of launch

Update (27/02/2022) – FM

Redmi is ready to announce its new generation of K-series “affordable tops” indicates your possible memory and storage configurations. The information was initially revealed by the IT Home last Saturday (26), and show tables that include details such as connectivity and memory of all models. The Redmi K50 will traditionally offer the input option with just 6GB of RAM, while the K50 Pro Plus will be the flagship with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Redmi K50 (codename 22021211RC) will launch in three configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or 8GB RAM + 128GB or 256GB internal space. Other leaked specs claim that the phone will come with an AMOLED screen, a main camera with a resolution of 48 MP and the Snapdragon 870 processor. The K50 Pro (22041211AC) ditches the 6GB version and includes two 8GB RAM versions with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. There is also a more powerful version that combines 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space. This model should have a 4,700 mAh battery, Dimensity 8100 and cameras identical to the K50. Finally, we will have the Redmi K50 Pro Plus (22041211AC) with the same memory settings as the “Pro” model, except for its 12 GB RAM version, which will be combined with 512 GB of storage. Its other specs may include the Dimensity 9000 processor, 108 MP main camera and a 4,500 mAh battery.

















All smartphones in the range will be equipped with AMOLED screens up to 120 Hz and will support 120 watt fast charging. The only model that has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the Redmi K50 Gaming, which has just been launched in the Chinese market. The other devices must be presented during the month of March.

Original text (02/25/2022)

Redmi K50, K50 Pro and Pro Plus: leak brings details of all models

While the Redmi K50 Gaming has attracted the attention of thousands of consumers across China, the manufacturer is preparing to launch the other variants that should make up the K50 family. This Friday (25), the Xiaomiui staff managed to gain access to a series of codes that confirm the main details of each smartphone that is yet to be released. That is, we are talking about the Redmi K50, K50 Pro and K50 Pro Plus. Starting with the standard device, the Redmi K50 has a Snapdragon 870 processor, 48 MP main rear camera, 8 MP ultrawide lens and one more macro option.

















On the other hand, the Redmi K50 Pro should use the Dimensity 8100 chipset, while its rear cameras will be shared with the standard variant. Now, when it comes to the K50 Pro Plus model, we have some improvements. Its processor is the Dimensity 9000, but the rear camera becomes 108 MP thanks to the Samsung HM2 sensor. All smartphones in the lineup must share the flexible AMOLED screen and fast charging up to 120W. For now, the manufacturer remains silent about the constant leaks, but rumors indicate that the launch should take place during the month of March. Looking forward to the arrival of the other devices in the K50 line? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

