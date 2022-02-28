Experts Analyze Tactics and Objectives in Russia-Ukraine War | Fantastic

With a calculated strategy, Russia hatched a plan of attack and surrounded Ukraine, but did not anticipate that it would face such enemy resistance. Faced with this scenario, experts in military conflicts explain the tactics, objectives and weapons of the two countries.

To understand the strategies applied in this war, it is necessary to keep in mind that this conflict had already been calculated by Russia for years – with much more intense articulations in recent months.

Russian troops were gradually deployed at various points on the Ukrainian border.

Starting in January, the troops were reinforced, and positioned more robustly in the north – reaching Belarus, a country allied with Russia.

In February, more reinforcement. The Americans estimated that on the eve of the attack there were about 190,000 Russian troops surrounding the region.

“That’s when it started to draw the attention of the American government and European governments. A very large amount, far above all the other military exercises they had already done”, says Gunther Rudzit, professor of International Relations at ESPM.

But the conflicts, in fact, began this past Thursday (24), when the clocks were still ticking in Ukraine.

Russia began a major military operation, with multiple attacks, at different points of the border and, in addition to advances by land, troops invaded Ukraine via the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azove – which is an important trade route. Of region.

The result of all this war force was the bombing of dozens of Ukrainian cities in simultaneous offensives. The Russian objective in these first hours of operation was to take control of the Ukrainian infrastructure.

“This air campaign precedes the operation insofar as the two countries there try to obtain air superiority there at that moment of the operation”, highlights Major Daniel Lemos, instructor at the Army Command and General Staff School (Eceme).

On Friday (25), Russian troops reached the outskirts of Kiev. This approach sparked an important alert

“The Ukrainian government is arming its population, teaching them how to prepare small explosives such as Molotov cocktails. This could cause Russian forces to start targeting the population under the guise of attacking non-uniformed fighters,” warns Sandro Teixeira Moita, a professor at the Eceme.

Check out the full report in the video above.

