Fantastic Shows Kiev Residents’ Reaction After First Russian Attacks | Fantastic

Over the past few weeks, world leaders and the people of Ukraine seemed not to believe the threat of a Russian invasion. But when Vladimir Putin’s troops advanced on Ukrainian territory, the world followed the siege of the country’s capital in shock. It’s the Fantastic followed how Kiev is living these days of fear and anxiety.

Everything happened quickly. in the capital of Ukrainethe atmosphere of controlled apprehension in the face of the possibility of Russian attack gave way to despair.

“In the days before the first bombing, everything was open. The mall was open, the movie theater was open, restaurants were open. It was a practically normal life”, recalls Brazilian photographer Gabriel Chaim, who traveled to Kiev, before the start of the Russian military offensive against the Eastern European country.

“This offensive, starting in Kiev, took everyone by surprise, including me,” adds the Brazilian.

The explosions started before dawn. The first targets were military installations. But the crashes – even distant ones – woke up the city. In a central district of Kiev, Chaim watched the removal of a bomb. The debris narrowly missed any buildings.

The photographer took the road heading north, where a military airport was bombed. After taking pictures of the place, he returned to the center of the capital, and saw a traffic jam that held those in a hurry to leave Kiev.

On social media, the mayor of Kiev – former world boxing champion Vitaliy Klychko – announced that three people were injured, one in a critical condition.

The following day, those who stayed in the city tried to recover what was left and removed the wreckage of the attacks, while waiting, in amazement, for what would happen next.

