FGTS 2022 profit gains payment date; Know when you will be paid

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) remunerates workers with a positive balance in active and inactive accounts through the so-called FGTS profit. The amount is proportional to the accumulated resources and varies from person to person. The law that governs the measure is 13.446/2017.

The rule that establishes the benefit, in addition to guaranteeing transfers, also determines the maximum period for the Board of Trustees to decide on the amount to be transferred. In this case, the legislation determines that the payments of the income happen until the day August, 31 of each year.

That is, this is the deadline for the FGTS profit deposits to workers to take effect.

Who can receive FGTS 2022 profit?

Basically, workers who ended the previous year with a balance in their account can receive the FGTS 2022 income. The amounts are not fixed and vary according to the balance that the citizen had in a linked account on December 31, 2021.

Payment of FGTS profit

The calculation of the FGTS profit is based on the correction of 3%, as stated in the legislation. However, only part of this money is transferred. In 2021, for example, of the BRL 8.468 billion collected, around BRL 8.129 billion were deposited in eligible accounts – equivalent to 96% of the fund’s total income.

About 190 million active and inactive accounts last year received amounts that varied as follows:

Workers with a balance of R$ 2 thousand received R$ 37.26;

Workers with a balance of R$ 3 thousand received R$ 55.89;

Workers with a balance of R$ 4 thousand received R$ 74.52;

Workers with a balance of R$ 5 thousand received R$ 93.15;

Workers with a balance of R$ 10 thousand received R$ 186.30;

Workers with a balance of R$ 20 thousand received R$ 372.60;

Workers with a balance of R$ 100 thousand received R$ 1,863.

It is worth mentioning that the profit obtained with the FGTS comes from “loans” made by the government to finance works and actions. The interest on these transactions represents the FGTS profit. In addition, cash withdrawal is only allowed through other FGTS redemption modalities.