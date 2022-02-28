FGTS of up to R$1,000 for 40 million workers in 2022. The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, revealed that withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can be relaxed until the end of the year. Many workers with a positive balance in the fund will be able to redeem the resources. It is estimated that around 40 million workers can receive from R$500 to R$1,000.

“There are several initiatives that we can have until the end of the year that should help the economy to grow. We can mobilize FGTS resources too, because they are private funds,” he said at an event held by the BTG Pactual bank.

“These are people who have resources there and who are experiencing difficulties. Sometimes the guy owes money in the bank and is in credit with the FGTS. Why can’t you withdraw that account and settle his debt on the other side?”, he asked.

O FGTS it is a kind of worker’s savings, but it can only be withdrawn in specific situations provided for by law, such as unfair dismissal, cases of serious illness and purchase of property, for example.

It is worth remembering that the Federal Government has already granted extraordinary withdrawals from the FGTS in 2019 and 2020. In addition, there is a modality that allows workers to annually redeem part of the available balance in their fund accounts in the month of their birthday.

The so-called birthday withdrawal is optional, so the worker must adhere to the modality. However, whoever opts for it loses the right to withdrawal-rescission, granted in the event of unfair dismissal. On occasion, only the 40% fine is available.

According to an analysis carried out by the Ministry of Economy six months ago, in 2019, there were 1.1 million adhesions to the anniversary loot of the FGTS. In 2020 (until August), there were over 6.5 million workers. In 2021, there were 5.8 million operations until August.

However, the birthday loot can be adhered to by every worker in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime. Also included are domestic, rural, temporary, intermittent, freelance workers, safreiros (rural workers who work only during the harvest period) and professional athletes.

Spending

What is missing for the executive branch to apply these definitions is really the issue of spending analysis. They are analyzing how much the Union will need to release to make these payments. At least that’s what is known so far.

According to the press, expenditures should be between R$ 20 billion and R$ 30 billion. This is therefore the main discussion so far. Again, this definition will end up defining the body of this release.