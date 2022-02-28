Find out if it is possible to clear the name on SPC and Serasa without paying anything

The high unemployment rates and the economic situation have increased the number of defaulters in the country. be with the negative name it makes it difficult to access loans, overdrafts, credit cards and even prevents the opening of new bank accounts.

The easiest way to get off the lists of protection agencies like SPC and Serasa is to pay off debts. In many cases, the customer has the possibility to renegotiate the debt and get payment terms that fit in their pocket.

But is it possible clear the name without paying the bills late? Yes, the chance exists, but it still has consequences.

Name outside the SPC and Serasa without paying the debt

After five years without payment of the amount due, the protection agencies can no longer keep the name of the negative customer. The rule is provided for in the Consumer Code, and is popularly known as “expiration”.

Despite the renewal, the debt continues to exist, and the creditor can still collect it, including through Justice. So it’s better to avoid the headache and renegotiate the charge so you don’t get caught off guard with a lawsuit.

Other scenarios

There are other possibilities to clear the name without paying anything, but they exist when there has been fraud or improper charges. Look:

Undue denial due to fraud: customer who had their data stolen or was a victim of scammers.

Dispute interest by revisional: through a lawyer, the client can ask for a revision and, in some cases, have the amounts owed cancelled.

If you need to renegotiate your debts, contact the creditor directly or visit the Serasa Limpa Nome website to check available offers.