Find out where to buy used cars up to 30% below market value

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Find out where to buy used cars up to 30% below market value 0 Views

If you want to buy one used vehicle with good conditions, this could be your opportunity. Next Sunday, the Feirão AutoShow will have model options up to 30% off the price market.

Read more: Fake IPVA ticket: find out what information delivers the scam

The event takes place in the parking lot of Shopping Center Norte, in the North Zone of the capital of São Paulo. Several vehicles recovered by Banco Itaú will be offered at the free fair and open to the general public, except for dealers.

“The first edition of the Feirão de repos in partnership with Itaú resulted in the sale of 108 of the 150 cars offered on the same day as the Feirão. With used cars on the rise, we know how high prices are, but we are going to offer a very differentiated condition with this sales action carried out at the biggest fair in Brazil”, said Leandro Ferrari, Commercial Director of AutoShow.

The cars offered by the bank have no guarantee, but will have discounts of up to 30% in relation to the FIPE and KBB tables. These vehicles are free from auction annotation or any restrictions.

The AutoShow fair will also have a space for buying and selling other cars, issuing an injunction, dispatcher, in addition to parking and a food court.

General information

  • Event: AutoShow Fair.
  • Date: 27th of February.
  • Hours: from 7 am to 1 pm.
  • Location: Center Norte parking lot, in Vila Guilherme neighborhood, North Zone of São Paulo (SP).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

How to access your Loan Income Report

When we talk about Income Tax, we know that a lot of information leaves people …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved