Find out where to buy used cars up to 30% below market value

If you want to buy one used vehicle with good conditions, this could be your opportunity. Next Sunday, the Feirão AutoShow will have model options up to 30% off the price market.

The event takes place in the parking lot of Shopping Center Norte, in the North Zone of the capital of São Paulo. Several vehicles recovered by Banco Itaú will be offered at the free fair and open to the general public, except for dealers.

“The first edition of the Feirão de repos in partnership with Itaú resulted in the sale of 108 of the 150 cars offered on the same day as the Feirão. With used cars on the rise, we know how high prices are, but we are going to offer a very differentiated condition with this sales action carried out at the biggest fair in Brazil”, said Leandro Ferrari, Commercial Director of AutoShow.

The cars offered by the bank have no guarantee, but will have discounts of up to 30% in relation to the FIPE and KBB tables. These vehicles are free from auction annotation or any restrictions.

The AutoShow fair will also have a space for buying and selling other cars, issuing an injunction, dispatcher, in addition to parking and a food court.

General information