Find out why the palace does not report the queen’s true state of health

The silence of Buckingham Palace regarding the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II worries the British. Little information about the 95-year-old monarch’s well-being has been released after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Sunday (20/2).

On the date, the palace only reported that the sovereign had tested positive for the disease and had “mild symptoms”, similar to those of a cold. An official source also stated that several members of the royal team were also infected with the coronavirus.

Since then, Elizabeth II has postponed several engagements.

Why doesn’t the palace issue daily newsletters on the queen’s health?

According to CNN’s analysis, the palace agrees that Britons have the right to receive updates on the head of state, but refuses to comment on her medical condition because it believes the royal family has the same right to patient confidentiality as the palace. rest of the population.

Is Covid-19 her only health problem?

No. In her last personal audience with members of the armed forces, Elizabeth II regretted not being able to move. The media was told that her malaise was probably more to do with a feeling of stiffness than with an injury or serious illness.

Will news be given if the situation worsens?

The palace did not say when she was admitted last year until the hospitalization was leaked by the media, and even then it did not specify why she needed to be rescued.

If the queen dies, for example, the suspicion is that nothing will be discussed until the royal family and the prime minister of England are informed and a formal announcement is made about who will be her successor.

Who’s who in royalty

***real family ***Royal family 1 Queen Elizabeth II has been the head of the British Crown since 1952. She has been in power longer than any other British monarch.Michael Ukas – Pool /Getty Images ***Queen Elizabeth II Visits Canada – Day 2 Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II from 1952 until his death in early 2021. He was the oldest man in the family’s history.Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images ***Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.Fox Photos/Getty Images ***Real family Prince Charles, 73, is the eldest son and heir of the Queen and Prince Philip. He was married to Princess Diana, with whom he had two children.Getty Images ***Family-Real_Escandaloslady-di-harryVidaEstilo_Metrópoles Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family from 1981 to 1996, for the duration of her marriage to Charles. She died in 1997, aged 36.Getty Images ***Camilla and Charles Camilla Rosemary Shand, 74, is the second and current wife of Prince Charles. They have been married since 2005Getty Images ***real family Prince William, 39, is the eldest son of Charles and the late Diana, making him second in line to the British throne.Chris Jelf/Kensington Royal/Instagram ***Royal family 1 Kate Middleton, 39, is the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. The couple have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images ***Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth Prince Harry, 37, is the youngest child of Charles and Diana. In 2021, he announced his departure as an active member of the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle.John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images ***meghan Meghan Markle, 40, is an American former actress and current wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The couple has two children: Archie and Lilibet.Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***Princess Anne Anne Elizabeth, 71, is the only child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is the sister of Prince Charles and has two children.Getty Images ***Autumn-e-Peter-Phillips-1024×683 Peter Mark, 44, is Princess Anne’s son with her first husband, Mark Phillips. He is the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.Getty Images ***zara tindall Zara Tindall, 40, is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. The athlete is Peter’s younger sister.Getty Images ***Andrew Andrew Albert, 61, is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two daughters: Beatrice and Eugenie.Getty Images ***Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew Beatrice Mary is Andrew’s eldest daughter and Eugenie’s sister. The young woman married in 2020 and has a daughter Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***Princess Eugenie Eugenie Victoria, 31, is Andrew’s youngest daughter. She and sister Beatrice are granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***windsor Edward, 57, is the fourth and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two children: Louise and Jaime.Getty Images ***Louise as a child with her grandparents Louise Windsor, 18, is the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward. She is one of the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.Getty Images ***James Alexander James Alexander, 13, is the second child of Prince Edward and the brother of Lady Louise. He is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Getty Images 0

