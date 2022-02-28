Ford confirms Ranger FX4 debut in Brazil

THE Ford confirmed this Monday (28) that it will offer the FX4 version for the rangerits representative in the medium-sized pickups segment.

Still without going into details like the price or revealing the official images of the model here, Ford anticipates that the Ranger FX4 will have “adventurous vocation, with an exclusive look and off-road profile, which is also distinguished by its equipment and by its sportiness and refinement in the finish.”.

An important point anticipated by Ford is that the Ranger FX4 will be based on the 3.2 turbodiesel engine from the Duratorq family, which already equips other versions of the pickup and delivers 200 hp of power. The transmission will be the 6-speed automatic and the novelty will also have the 4×4 traction system.

Image: Disclosure

Among its differentials, says Ford, the Ranger FX4 will have “functional santantônio, full-LED headlights with black mask integrated into the exclusive front grille, fender flares and details on the sides that highlight its personality”.

Inside, the Ranger FX4 will have leather-covered seats with red stitching, in addition to the FX4 logo stamped on the backrests.

The Ranger FX4 was reintroduced in Australia in April last year and, there, it adopts an intermediate positioning in the pickup range, something that should also happen here.

Ford points out that more information about the new version of Ranger for the Brazilian market will be revealed “soon”.

It is worth noting that, for 2023, it is already confirmed the debut in Brazil of the new generation of Rangerwhich will continue to be produced in Argentina for the countries in the region.

Image: Disclosure

