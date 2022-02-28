Foreign direct investment to Brazil grows more than 100% in 2021

The flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Brazil grew by more than 100% in 2021, according to a survey carried out by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Unctad in English.

Attention: INSS anticipated retirement and pension payments

With a volume of US$ 58 billion, Brazil occupies the 7th place in the global ranking of countries that attract foreign investment. It had a growth of 133% when compared to the value of US$ 28 billion in 2020, the initial year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector that most attracted foreign investment in 2021 was Infrastructure (53%), registering an increase in negotiations in regions such as Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Central Bank estimate

another search, this time carried out by the Central Bank (BC), it reveals a volume of US$ 46.4 billion in relation to direct investments in the country (IDP) in 2021. The IDP records the flow of financial investments in Brazilian companies and companies.

However, despite being considered an improvement, the result was not what was expected by the BC, which estimated a value of US$ 52 billion for investments from abroad.

However, although the estimate has not materialized, the Central Bank projects a greater volume for 2022.

Expectation for 2022

For the volume of direct investments, the Central Bank expects it to reach US$ 55 billion in 2022. Therefore, this forecast is 5.7% higher than expected for 2021.

How to start investing well in 2022

The possibility and opportunity of investment scares some beginners. After all, future investors end up getting lost in investment planning for lack of technical and visionary notions.

So, to help those interested in investing in 2022, Banco Inter held a live with Joe Ruas, specialist in investments and financial education, as well as social media from the Inter Invest.

INSS: Carnival changes retirement and pension payment schedule; check the dates

In the chat, held on the Banco Inter channel, Ruas indicated some factors to be followed before and after the investment:

Organize and pay off debts before investing. Thus, it is better to understand where the expenses are going and analyze what are the costs of the month and reach an average.

Define solid goals and objectives, making them clear to facilitate the targeting of investments.

Differentiate investments

Separate and differentiate investments related to leisure (travel and purchase of objects, among others) from investments related to the stock exchange, business and shares.

Knowing that the return is not immediate

The investment needs to be medium to long term. After all, it is important to have patience when putting money into something. Results are not instantaneous.

don’t take too much risk

It is necessary to understand that new people have more time to recover the equity of a wrong application. However, for an older person it can be a waste of time.

It is not necessary to monitor the wallet every day, once a week is a good option. As well as using and updating spreadsheets to analyze performance, it facilitates the payment of Income Tax.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the channel on YouTube and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Instagramand Twitch. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Banco Inter has a 35% appreciation potential in 12 months, according to analysts

Image: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com