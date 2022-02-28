Franchises on the rise in the Northeast with easy access: see 10 options for up to R$10 thousand

The franchise market in the Northeast is very hot this year, with several opportunities. In the Northeast, the sector earned R$ 27.5 billion in 2021, this represents a growth of 14.6% compared to the previous year, whose revenue was R$ 24.07 billion. This growth was above the national average. In terms of number of units, the Region’s market expanded by more than 2.9%, with 24,907 operations.

In the scenario of expansion of new units, attention is drawn to the actions of large chains that facilitate the entry of entrepreneurs into the franchise market, including the financing of franchises offered by some brands in partnership with Banco do Nordeste, for example.

The Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF) released the consolidated figures for the sector for the 4th quarter of 2021. According to the institution’s information, the franchise market is consolidating its recovery throughout Brazil. In Bahia, the numbers are positive and the segment ended 2021 with sales of over 6 billion, a higher number than in 2020 and 2019.

favorable market

In addition to revenue, the number of vacancies related to the franchise market also grew in the state. In the 4th quarter of 2021, 55,231 opportunities were recorded, in the same period of 2020 this number was 47,686 and, in 2019, there were 50,834 vacancies. Another highlight is the number of units opened, in 2021 there were 6,787, in 2020, 6,048 units and, in 2019, there were 6,073 new units.

Cândido Espinheira celebrates the numbers and results obtained in the northeast region through investment in new franchises (Photo: Disclosure)

According to ABF Regional Director Northeast Cândido Espinheira, the responsibility for encouraging entrepreneurship has been shared among several institutions: universities, government, society and entrepreneurs. “The Brazilian Franchising Association projects for 2022 a growth of 9% in revenue, 2% in networks, 7% in units and 5% in the number of direct jobs generated by the sector”, guarantees Espinheira.

One of these initiatives is with Nação Verde, which makes it possible to leverage the business and have capital turnover without requiring a large outlay. CEO and founder Ricardo Cruz explains that the franchisee gets a one-year grace period, an important respite in the first year, which is usually the most difficult period for any business.

Ricardo Cruz defends that the Northeast region has conditions similar to those found in first world countries so that there are incentives for franchisees (Photo: Disclosure)

“We are offering conditions found only in the first world so that people have a good time to build their portfolio, balance the commercial side and go through their learning curve with greater ease”, he explains, emphasizing that, in order to have access to credit, the person you must first look for Nação Verde, with whom you will sign the contract and pay the franchise fee, and then obtain financing from Banco do Nordeste.

opportunities

It is worth remembering that the franchisee signs a contract with Nação Verde, pays the franchise fee, which corresponds to 30% of the total investment value, and the remaining 70% can be financed through Banco do Nordeste. The institution pays in up to 36 months at an interest rate of 6% per year, in addition to offering a grace period of one year for the person to start paying.

It is important to note that, as with any credit, the person must have a clean name and be over 21 years old. Financing is available for all our business models, from Home Digital, whose investment is below R$10,000, to physical units, which require capital above R$100,000.

10 franchises up to R$10 thousand

Brazil Nutri Shop HR Franchises Vida de Ouro Insurance and Pension Broker TZ TRAVELS Digital SMS I found it in the bread Trust EXCHANGE DryWash Drs. protect Tourism Club

Access: www.portaldofranchising.com.br/franquias/franquias-ate-10-mil-para-investir

Franchise networks with local operations:

Green Nation: the natural products network has approximately 60 units throughout Brazil. With affordable franchises that start at R$10,000, the network offers a financing program with Banco do Nordeste to boost new entrepreneurs in the Northeast. In this program, those interested in becoming a Nação Verde franchisee can finance up to 70% of the investment in the franchise and start paying within 12 months.

*Oral Sin*: Oral Sin is the largest chain of dental implant franchises in the country and, since 2009, has been operating in the franchise segment. Last year, the network showed above-average growth. The brand had a 52% increase in revenue in 2021 compared to 2020, earning R$733 million. By the end of 2022, the chain intends to reach 730 units, with organic growth of 50% in revenue, surpassing the mark of R$1 billion in revenue for the first time. For this, the Oral Sin network plans to invest more than R$ 150 million.

Royal Face: is a franchise network specialized in facial harmonization in the Health, Beauty and Wellness segment. The brand that ended 2021 with 160 units opened, out of a total of more than 253 sold. The annual revenue target was exceeded, closing at R$ 150 million, generating 800 direct jobs and 4 thousand indirect jobs. These positive numbers represent a 270% increase in revenue compared to 2020. For this year 2022, Royal Face intends to reach 350 units sold, of which 300 have been inaugurated, with organic growth of around 211% in revenue, reaching more than R$ 300 million in revenue.

To cultivate entrepreneurial attitudes:

• Creation of environments that value entrepreneurial actions,

• Entrepreneurial education,

• Integration of participants in an entrepreneurial ecosystem

• Promotion for the entrepreneur and the company.