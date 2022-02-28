Francis: silence the weapons, whoever makes war forgets humanity

After the Angelus, the Pope’s new appeal for Ukraine: simple people want peace but pay in their own skin for the follies of war, humanitarian corridors are needed for those seeking refuge. Recalling the conflicts in Syria, Ethiopia and Yemen: “God is with the peacemakers, not with those who use violence”.

Alessandro De Carolis – Vatican News

A voice against the noise of missiles, that the crackle of weapons does not weaken. It is a voice over a large square, but above all about consciences, that of Francis. Unheard of by those who are shedding blood and turning a piece of Europe into a battleground, but who won’t back down:

In these days, we are shaken by something tragic: the war. We often prayed that this path would not be traveled. And we didn’t stop talking; on the contrary, we plead with God more earnestly.















Angelus St. Peter’s Square

The real victim, the people



The Pope’s post-Angelus message is a refrain that links all the latest appeals. The war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine makes it even more urgent to call, on Ash Wednesday, a Day of prayer and fasting so that peace can return where defenseless people seek refuge or die, where “mothers are on the run with your children…”. We will pray, Francis invites us, “to feel that we are all brothers and sisters and to implore God for an end to the war”.

Who makes war forgets humanity. It does not come from the people, it does not look at the concrete life of the people, but puts interests and power before everything. It is based on the diabolical and perverse logic of weapons, which is the furthest from the will of God. And he distances himself from the common people, who want peace; and that in every conflict – ordinary people – are the real victims, who pay for the madness of war with their own skin.















Angelus St. Peter’s Square

Pieces of wars that must not be forgotten

For the elderly, children, people seeking refuge, “it is urgent – Francis insisted – to open humanitarian corridors”, they are brothers and sisters “who must be welcomed”. And once again the voice moves over the world of wars “in pieces”.

With my heart torn by what is happening in Ukraine – and let us not forget the wars in other parts of the world, such as in Yemen, Syria, Ethiopia… – I repeat: silence the weapons! God is with the peacemakers, not those who use violence.

“Because those who love peace”, concluded the Pope, citing the Italian Constitution, “repudiate war as an instrument of offense to the freedom of other peoples and as a means of settling disputes”. The flags of many Ukrainians in St. Peter’s Square waved in gratitude to the Pope. And Francis greeted them in their language: Хвала Ісусу Христу, “Praise be to Jesus Christ”.