Freezing Russian resources in Switzerland ‘very likely’

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis that freezing Russia’s resources in its financial system has become “very likely”. Until now, the country (pictured) has only committed to measures to prevent Swiss banks from being used to circumvent sanctions imposed by the European Union after the invasion of ukraine by the regime of Vladimir Putin.

Asked during an interview if there were discussions about the resource freeze, Cassis replied: “It is very likely that the government will make this decision tomorrow, but I cannot anticipate decisions that have not yet been taken.”

If the possibility materializes, it will be a rare occasion. Switzerland has adopted a position of “perpetual neutrality” in international relations in 1815, during the Congress of Vienna, which reorganized Europe after the Napoleonic Wars. Since then, it has presented itself as diplomatic mediator conflict and avoids taking harsh measures against other countries. Not even during World War II was this attitude abandoned.

According to Cassis, the Swiss tradition of neutrality must be preserved, and it could be useful if Ukraine and Russia start negotiations for a ceasefire. “But that doesn’t stop us from calling a drawn sword by its name”he said.

