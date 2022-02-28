Germany changes foreign policy, announces it will increase military spending after Ukraine invasion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he will spend 2% of GDP on defence; Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called this move a ‘180 degree turn’

TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP Olaf Scholz goes against German policy and supplies weapons to a country in conflict



Germany’s decision to supply weapons to a country in conflict was a historic act. This is the first time that the German government has taken this type of action that goes against its policy, established since the end of the Second World War after the expansionism and war crimes of Nazism. On Saturday, the 26th, the chancellor, Olaf Scholzannounced that they would be sending over a thousand weapons to the Ukraine defend against Russian invasion. This change in the position of the Germans is seen as one of the reasons why the Russian president, Vladimir Putinordered the military command to put nuclear forces on alert.

During a meeting that took place this Sunday, 27, in Parliament, Scholz said that “with the invasion of Ukraine, we are in a new era. On Thursday, President Putin created a new reality with his invasion of Ukraine. This new reality demands a clear answer. We gave it”, declared the chancellor who was given a standing ovation by people who were at the place. In recent days Scholz had been criticized by opponents and allies who claimed he was hesitant and weak in the face of the buildup of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine. However, with the situation worsening and the invasion, the chancellor announced a series of sanctions that went against German policies, the first being the suspension of the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and now the sending of weapons and support for the exclusion Swift’s Russian banks, a system used for banking transactions all over the world.

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, also took a position on these changes in the policies that were adopted by Olaf Scholz. She called this change a ‘180-degree turn in foreign policy’, calling the timing the most correct. “If our world is different, then our politics must be too. Perhaps it is a case of leaving behind a peculiar form of restriction in foreign and security policy”, said the minister who complemented her speech by saying that “when choosing between war and peace, when choosing between an aggressor and children who need to hide from bombs in the subway, no one can be neutral”.

In recent years, German defense spending has fluctuated by 1.5% of GDP, according to data from the nato. But this scenario will change. According to the German chancellor, his country will channel 100 billion euros this year to modernize the Armed Forces and, until 2024, the government will spend at least 2% of the Gross Domestic Product. In addition to defense spending, Scholz also pledged to protect the energy system, including increasing gas storage by two billion cubic meters, establishing a national coal and gas reserve and quickly building two LNG terminals on the country’s north coast.