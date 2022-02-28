GM announces end of Onix Plus production, but in Mexico

General Motors has announced that the Chevrolet Onix, sold here as Onix Plus, will no longer be produced in San Luis de Potosí, northern Mexico.

The compact sedan has been made in the Latin country since 2019, but will be discontinued in May, according to the American automaker.

The reason for the departure of Onix is ​​the change in focus on Mexican production, but it is not yet known what will be done in place of the model.

At the San Luis de Potosí plant, GM produces the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain models.

It may be that GM will use the space destined for Onix to produce one of the electric models that the automaker will launch in the American market in the coming years.

Meanwhile, GM commented on the departure of the Mexican Onix Plus.

Teresa Cid, Director of Communications and Public Affairs at GM Mexico, says: “This vehicle [Chevrolet Onix] will continue to be sold in our market, Mexico and Latin America”.

Cid adds: “GM has the capacity and flexibility to produce its vehicles in any of its factories around the world, so it periodically reviews its plans to determine what best fits its manufacturing strategy to meet market demand.” .

Since December 2019, Onix Plus is made in northern Mexico, including using a 1.2 Turbo three-cylinder engine, however, the sedan’s problem lies in the production line, which suffered from a lack of semiconductors.

In something that was seen in Brazil, when Onix and Onix Plus were months without production, the Mexican Onix also had problems and will now reach the local market through Chinese and non-Brazilian imports.

In this case, with the lack or limitation of components on the assembly line, GM may not be able to sustain the export of Onix Plus to Mexico.

