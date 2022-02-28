Government fears ‘selective sanctions’ against Russia will harm business with Brazil | Blog do Valdo Cruz

The Brazilian government is on alert and must stand against what it classifies as “selective sanctions” that may be adopted by other countries against Russia and that harm Brazil.

The main concern is that these measures make it impossible for Brazil to import fertilizers and wheat from Russia, a topic that was discussed during the meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin.

The fear of Brazilian diplomats is that the powers that discuss sanctions against Russia will opt for restrictions that are “convenient” for them. In other words, that they do not imply great damage to their own economies, but that can have very negative consequences for other countries, including Brazil.

Presidential advisors cited as an example the financial sanctions already announced, such as the one that blocked access by some of the most important Russian banks to Swift, a communication system that facilitates and expedites payments and international transactions.

This sanction involving Swift should not, for example, affect the supply of natural gas from Russia to Germany, a country facing an energy crisis. This is because there is a specific clearinghouse to pay for gas.

However, the Bolsonaro government fears that this sanction could make it impossible for Brazil to import fertilizers from Russia, which is essential for production in the next agricultural harvest.

On Sunday (27), during the vote in which he was in favor of discussing the conflict at the UN General Assembly, Brazil’s representative on the Security Council, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, had already expressed this concern.

In advocating a diplomatic way out of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the ambassador criticized what he called “selective sanctions” that could “affect fertilizer and wheat sectors”.

According to Brazilian diplomats, the country will not support a sanction that affects these areas. They point out that this should be of interest to the whole world, as Brazil is currently responsible for supplying food to many countries.

Also on Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro again spoke out against sanctions that could affect the purchase of these products by Brazil.

When addressing the issue, Bolsonaro said that Brazil will not vote tied to any power and will have a free vote, according to its interests.

The question, now, is whether the Brazilian government will back down in the UN Security Council’s condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In his statements, the president cast doubt on this issue.

According to diplomats, what the president wants to highlight is that Brazil is interested in a quick diplomatic solution to the conflict. But Bolsonaro’s statements are being seen as a more pro-Vladimir Putin position, and this could harm Brazil’s relations with the United States and European countries.

Therefore, attention will be turned this Monday (28) to the vote that ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho will pronounce at the UN General Assembly meeting, convened to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.