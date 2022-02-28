Gran Turismo 7 and Shadow Warrior 3 are featured in this week’s releases | racing games

Gran Turismo 7 and Shadow Warrior 3 are the main highlights of this week’s releases. The latest installment in Sony’s classic racing series, which celebrates 25 years on the road, and Devolver Digital’s new ninja game join Square Enix’s new strategy game, Triangle Strategy. In addition to them, another novelty is the multiplayer action game Babylon’s Fall, from Platinum Games, and the newest expansion of the popular MMORPG Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. Check below for everything about the week’s releases, such as their dates, prices and the platforms on which they are available.

Gran Turismo 7 promises to bring back elements of 25 years of the franchise and 150 years of automotive history — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Blog

The new game in the Gran Turismo series promises to rescue old elements of the franchise and present 150 years of automotive history to a new generation of players. The GT Simulation campaign is back with a grand journey for drivers where you can buy, modify and drive over 400 cars on day one, offering over 90 courses in 34 locations around the world.

The game promises from challenges such as races, time trials and drift, as well as a new Music Rally in which your performance on the track keeps the beat of a song. Gran Turismo 7 is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$349.90 and for PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$299.90.

Ninja warrior Lo Wang is back in a new adventure alongside the villainous Orochi Zilla, now his ally, to recapture a dragon the duo accidentally freed. The gameplay of the game is a mix of action and FPS shooting in which the player faces different types of demons from Japanese folklore with firearms and also his faithful katana sword.

The movement is accelerated and allows acrobatics and thrusts in the air to keep the action always frenetic. Shadow Warrior 3 is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$264.90, on Xbox One for R$184.95 and on PC (Steam) for R$139.

Shadow Warrior 3 brings frantic action with a mix of firearms and ninja swords in its gameplay — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Square Enix has released another game with its 2D visual technology in high definition, this time with elements of strategy in Triangle Strategy. The game follows the story of Serenoa, heiress to House Wolffort, in command of an army as three nations fight for the kingdom of Norzelia.

During the game, users will be able to make decisions that affect the story, choices that will reinforce one of Serenoa’s three convictions: benefit, morality and freedom. According to their convictions, characters will be able to join your army or leave it. Triangle Strategy is available for Nintendo Switch for R$299.

Triangle Strategy brings strategy gameplay with Square Enix's high definition 2D visuals — Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo Game Store

Babylon’s Fall – March 3 – PS5, PS4, PC

Developed by Platinum Games and published by Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall is a co-op action RPG game in which up to 4 players can explore a legendary tower and its treasures. The story takes place after the death of the Babylonians, when only their Ziggurat tower was left behind, infested with monsters.

Players control Sentinels, people who were unwittingly given an ancient artifact called Gideon Coffin and now possess great powers. The action promises to bring the high-level combat that Platinum Games is known for, with a collection of several different weapons. Babylon’s Fall is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC for R$ 299.90.

Babylon's Fall allows up to 4 players to gather in multiplayer to explore the legendary Tower of Babel — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons – February 28 – PC

The third expansion of the popular MMORPG Guild Wars 2 will bring several new features to the game. The cycle of dragons that sustained Tyria for so many years (and was also the cause of her undoing) is collapsing. After the heroes of the game struggle to fight the ancient Dragons, the system that sustains the world seems even more unstable and the consequences will echo through the future of the game.

In the expansion, users will be able to explore the beautiful continent of Canthan, complete quests, use 9 new elite specializations, use a new 2-person Siege Turtle mount, have their own robot helper, the Jade Bot, and more. Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is available for PC for R$165.90 at the Level-Up! Hype digital store.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons will allow players to explore the beautiful surroundings of Canthan, but its world is at risk — Photo: Reproduction/Guild Wars 2

Far: Changing Tides – March 1 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

The sequel to Far: Lone Sails will take players to sail a new adventure game across a vast empty ocean in an abandoned vessel. The game introduces a new character named Toe, who sees his home being flooded and sets off to the horizon in his new vehicle while searching for answers and a new home. In this post-apocalyptic world, you’ll have to take care of your ship and improve it to overcome obstacles, with elements such as unlocking parts, making repairs and searching for fuel.

Far: Changing Tides is the sequel to Far: Lone Sails, with a new story and a similar vehicle concept — Photo: Playback/Steam

Far: Changing Tides is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$104.90, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$117.45, for Nintendo Switch for R$101 .95 and for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) for R$ 39.99.

Elex 2 – March 1st – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

Action RPG Elex has a sequel that will take players back to the open world of science and fantasy Magalan. After the victory of the protagonist Jax against the Hybrid in the previous game, a new threat arises in the form of the Skyands, an alien force that intends to dominate the planet.

The hero will have to travel the world and convince the different factions that need to join forces against a common enemy with the power of Elex, a material that grants magical powers. The game features large areas to explore with a jetpack and its combats mix fantasy and technology, both with swords and rifles.

Elex 2 is an action and RPG game that mixes fantasy and technology in its large open world — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Elex 2 is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for BRL 299.90, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for BRL 277.45 and for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) for BRL 129.99.

Puzzle Quest 3 – March 1st – PC, And, iOS

The Puzzle Quest puzzle game saga arrives in its third chapter, which was already available in early access but has now been released in its complete form. Users will have to protect the magical realm of Etheria from an army of enemies who wish to invade it.

The basic mechanic of the game is the classic “Match 3” in which pieces are dragged to form combinations of 3 or more of the same. Combinations, however, are used as fuel in RPG-style battles against enemies. Puzzle Quest 3 is available for free for PC (Steam), Android and iPhone (iOS).

Puzzle Quest 3 is a free "Match 3" puzzle game with RPG elements — Photo: Playback/Steam