How to access your Loan Income Report

When we talk about Income Tax, we know that a lot of information leaves people confused. Therefore, if you have taken out a loan at Nubank, you need to know everything that matters about your Income Report, so that nothing goes wrong when declaring the IRPF. In the case of loans from R$ 5 thousand, for example, these amounts must be informed in the annual declaration. So, to find out how to do this, check it out below!

Nubank is the most used bank by young people in Brazil, according to research

You are likely to also like:

INSS: retirees can now consult income tax report

Check out loans for workers with a formal contract

Nubank reports loss of US$ 66 million in the 4th quarter of 2021, but shares rise

Nubank Loan: how to access your report and declare it in Income Tax 2022

Thus, anyone who took out a loan in 2021 with Nubank in amounts above or equal to R$ 5 thousand must declare this commitment in the 2022 Income Tax. On the other hand, if the loan was below this amount, it is not necessary to do so filling out the form.

Thus, for those who are fintech customers, Nubank sent the loan report to the email registered in each one’s account until February 25th. In summary, the loan report is a document that shows information on loan debts that the person has with a financial institution. And when we talk about Income Tax, it is indispensable.

Finally, the declaration of loans in Nubank’s IRPF 2022 takes place in the “Real Debts and Liens” section. In the IRPF program of the Federal Revenue, go to the “Real Debts and Onus” tab. Click on “New” and, under “Debt Data”, choose the code “11 – Commercial banking establishment”. Finally, in the “Discrimination” field, fill in the name and CNPJ of the financial institution that granted the loan and the loan amount.

Still in the “Discrimination” field, you can enter the amounts of the loan installments that you have already paid. In the “Value Paid in 2021 (R$)” field, you must enter the total debt that was paid in 2021. In the “Situation on 12/31/2021 (R$)” field, only the balance due — that is, the amount yet to be paid. Finish by clicking “OK”.

INSS: Carnival changes retirement and pension payment schedule; check the dates

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com