How to increase good cholesterol? Find out which foods help

As you certainly know, there is good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. In this sense, food directly interferes with both. With that in mind, we will tell you how to increase good cholesterol. So check out the tips and improve your diet!

Why is one cholesterol good and the other bad?

LDL cholesterol is considered bad because its molecular weight is low and it is easily deposited in blood vessels. In the long run this can cause blood clots and trigger a stroke.

On the other hand, HDL is the good one because it works by removing the accumulation of LDL from the vessels in the body. With this, LDL must be kept at lower levels, while HDL must be in greater quantity. With that in mind, now know what to eat to raise your HDL.

1. Flaxseed

Flaxseed is a seed rich in good fats, which are converted into omega 3 in the body and contribute to an increase in HDL. In this sense, the recommendation for the consumption of flaxseed is that it is preferably crushed to improve the absorption of its nutrients.

2. Extra virgin olive oil

Olive oil has a good proportion of beneficial fats, especially omega 6. And, in case you didn’t know, it’s very important for your health to have a proportion between the consumption of omega 6 and 3. So, invest in this food!

3. Chestnuts

Nuts are excellent sources of good fats, as well as minerals like selenium and zinc. Therefore, it is worth including chestnuts, almonds and walnuts in your routine. However, the daily intake should be only a few units, as these foods are very caloric despite their small size.

4. egg

The egg, more specifically the yolk, is a food with good fats. Furthermore, until a few years ago there was a myth that eggs raised total cholesterol. However, studies have already shown that this is not true.

5. Fruits

Fruits are also very important to keep cholesterol levels within the parameters, because they contain fiber and, in addition, some of them (such as avocado, for example) also have good fats in their composition.

other tips

Anyway, other fundamental tips to improve your HDL are: practice physical exercises, because physical inactivity is the enemy of good circulation and health as a whole. Also, control the consumption of foods that increase bad cholesterol such as fried foods and processed meats.