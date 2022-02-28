How to read a balance of values in the FGTS accounts? – Business

The Federal Government should announce new plunder of active and inactive accounts Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) in the coming days. It is estimated that about 40 million people serve up to R $ 1000.

To see if you have balance and deposits are being made periodically by the employer, the employee can check the available extract FGTS application, compatible for Android and iOS.

See step by step to check the balance of the FGTS:

Open the application and click Sign in application ‘ Enter your CPF, go ‘I’m not a robot, and then select the requested images Enter your password and click ‘Login’ If you do not remember, you can reset a new password ‘new password’ The home screen will be the information of the companies he worked The balance of the company’s current or last employer will be at the top of the screen To see all the companies he worked, Basque access ‘View all your accounts’ The last bank deposit will also be on the home screen

The FGTS funds are deposited monthly by the employer the worker has a formal contract. The value is equivalent to 8% of salary.

The service, however, is only permitted in certain situations, as in the event of unfair dismissal, and purchase of a retirement home.

What are the normal withdrawal FGTS?

SITUATIONS THAT ALLOW THE SERVICE TOTAL FGTS:

Dismissal without cause;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

Home ownership;

Additional payment of property bought through a consortium;

Supplementary payment of property financed by SFH (SFH);

Termination for termination of employment for a specified period;

By closing the company;

Termination by mutual guilt (employer and employee) or force majeure;

Termination for retirement;

In the event of natural disasters;

If a separate worker employed through a class of entity is suspended for a period exceeding 90 days;

Workers with 70 years or more;

Or dependent workers with HIV;

Employees or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers who are dependent or end stage because of a severe disease;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of worker’s death, the dependents and legally recognized heirs can make the sack.

SITUATIONS THAT ALLOW THE SERVICE FGTS PARTIAL:

Booty-birthday: allows workers to carry out the withdrawal of the FGTS once a year, in next to your birthday date. The mode also has some rules and opt for the serve-official birthday is for two years with no right to hold serve in the event of dismissal.