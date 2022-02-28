How to transfer ‘forgotten’ money from the Central Bank system?

Millions of individuals and legal entities have already consulted the new Central Bank system to verify the existence of amounts receivable in financial institutions. What many want to know now is how the money transfer ‘forgotten’.

According to the financial authority, the redemption request will be available from March 7, on a staggered basis. After the request, the bank has up to 12 working days to deposit the funds.

Step by step to transfer money

Check out how to request a refund:

  • Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br;
  • Enter the CPF and the date of birth or the CNPJ and the date of opening of the company;
  • Write down the date that will appear on the screen (if there are amounts to be received);
  • Return to the site on the correct day and log in through the gov.br portal (silver or gold level required);
  • Confirm reading the Terms of Use, click on “I’m not a robot” and tap on “Continue”.

The escalation to request the redemption will consider the date of birth or creation of the company. If the user misses the date, he can access the system on the day of the recap. Check the schedule:

The return will be made via Pix, DOC (Credit Document) or TED (Electronic Transfer Available). Redemptions via Pix will be free, while the other options will have values ​​“adjusted between the institution and the beneficiary”.

On the subject, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) stated in a note that “there will be no charges” in the process.

