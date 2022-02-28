How Ukraine was born – and what its historical ties to Russia are

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ties between countries date back to the 9th century

Since February 24th, the international community has watched with perplexity the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Like other neighboring nations, the two countries have as much historical and cultural ties that unite them as separate them.

This common heritage dates back to the 9th century, when Kiev, the current Ukrainian capital, was the center of the first Slavic state, created by a people who called themselves “Rus”.

It was this great medieval state, which historians call Kievan Rus, that gave birth to Ukraine and Russia – whose current capital, Moscow, emerged in the 12th century.

The professed faith was Orthodox Christian, instituted in 988 by Vladimir I of Kiev (or Saint Vladimir Svyatoslavich “The Great”), who consolidated the kingdom Rus in the territory that corresponds today to Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and extends to the Baltic Sea. .

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Girolamo Ruscelli’s map shows Russia and Ukraine in 1574

Among a large number of Slavic dialects in the region, Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian languages ​​eventually developed.

It is because of this shared past that Russian President Vladimir Putin says that “Russians and Ukrainians are one people, a single whole”.

Specialists point out, however, that, despite the common origin, the trajectory of the Ukrainians took different paths from that of the Russians at least in the last nine centuries, when they were under the rule of different peoples.

For Andrew Wilson, a professor of Ukrainian studies at University College London, it is important to see Ukraine, both its territory and its identity, more as a “dynamic puzzle” than a watertight unit.

the puzzle

In the mid-13th century, the federation of Rus principalities was conquered by the Mongol Empire.

Subsequently, at the end of the 14th century, the territory ended up divided between the Grand Principality of Moscow and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania (which later joined Poland), which took advantage of the decline of Mongol power to advance on the region. .

Kiev and the adjacent areas came under the rule of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth – leaving western Ukraine more exposed to Western influences in the following centuries, from the Counter-Reformation (the Catholic Church’s response to the Protestant Reformation) to the Renaissance (the artistic and cultural inspired by classical antiquity, which broke with the values ​​of the Middle Ages).

The so-called Galicia of the Carpathians, also in western Ukraine, came to be ruled for a long period by the Habsburg dynasty, known for being at the head of the Austrian and Austro-Hungarian empires.

So this western part of the country had a completely different history from that of eastern Ukraine, Geoffrey Hosking, a leading Russian historian, told BBC HistoryExtra.

Many of its inhabitants are not orthodox Catholics, belonging to the Uniate Church or Eastern Catholic Churches, which perform their rites in Ukrainian and recognize the Pope as their spiritual head.

Another part of Ukraine today with a very particular past is Crimea, with its ties to Greeks and Tatars and periods under Ottoman and Russian rule.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Dnieper River flows through Ukraine and flows into the Black Sea

Two sides

In the 17th century, a war between the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and Russian tsarism brought lands east of the Dnieper River, known as Ukraine’s “Left Bank”, under the control of Imperial Russia.

Decades later, in 1764, the Russian Empress Catherine the Great dismantled the Ukrainian Cossack State that dominated the central and northwest regions of the territory and began to advance on Ukrainian lands until then dominated by Poland.

During the years that followed, a policy known as Russification banned the use and study of the Ukrainian language. Local populations were pressured to convert to the Russian Orthodox faith, so that they could constitute one more of the “little tribes” of the great Russian people.

In parallel, nationalism intensified in more western lands, which passed from Poland to the Austrian Empire, where many began to call themselves “Ukrainians” to differentiate themselves from the Russians.

With the 20th century came the Russian Revolution and the creation of the Soviet Union, which made its own rearrangement of the Ukrainian puzzle.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Historic area of ​​Kiev, which was once the center of the Slavic state created by the Russian people

soviet domination

The western part of Ukraine was taken from Poland by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the end of World War II, when the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was formed.

Under the common Soviet cloak, in the 1950s Moscow met an old demand from the Ukrainian republic and transferred the Crimean peninsula to the country.

Located on the Black Sea in the south, the region also has strong ties to Russia, which to this day maintains a naval base in the city of Sevastopol. Crimea returned to Russian control in 2014 when Putin’s Russia invaded and annexed it.

During the period of Soviet domination, the attempt to subject Ukraine to Russian influence intensified, often at a high human cost.

Millions of Ukrainians who were already part of the Soviet Union in the 1930s died in a massive famine – which became known as the Holodomor – promoted by Stalin as a strategy to force peasants to join the communist policy of collective farms.

Stalin even sent large numbers of Soviet citizens, many with no knowledge of the Ukrainian language and few ties to the region, to try to repopulate the east of the country.

Even so, Soviet Moscow never culturally dominated Ukraine.

Economic, political and military decisions were imposed from the center, says Hosking, but Ukraine “had some autonomy” in the areas of culture and education.

Although Russian was the dominant language, children learned Ukrainian in primary school, many books were published in the local language, and in the second half of the 20th century, “a strong Ukrainian nationalist movement led by people who had a Ukrainian education” grew up in the Union. soviet.

deep divisions

In 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed, and in 1997, a treaty between Russia and Ukraine established the integrity of Ukrainian borders.

The different legacies that characterize the regions of the country, however, have left divisions that often appear to be abysses.

The regions on either side of the Dnieper River have deep contrasts, marked by the extent of Russian rule.

To the east, ties with Moscow are stronger, and the population is more likely to follow the Orthodox religion and speak the Russian language.

In the western part, centuries under the rule of European powers, such as Poland and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, ended up contributing to the fact that many of its inhabitants were Catholics and preferred to speak the local language.

Each side with its own interests: some yearn to return to what they consider their motherland, while others yearn to tread independent paths.