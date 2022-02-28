Hundreds of thousands of people protest in Berlin against the war

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin on Sunday to demonstrate against the war in Ukraine. Several other cities in Europe and the world also had demonstrations against the Russian invasion.

Organizers of the event in the German capital, which took place under the slogan “Stop the war. Peace for Ukraine and all of Europe”, estimated the number of participants at around half a million – well above the 20,000 originally registered to participate in the protest.

Police spoke of “a few hundred thousand” protesters concentrated between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column and in the nearby Tiergarten park. German newspapers reported more than 100,000 people at the act.

The demonstration was convened by a broad alliance of peace, human rights and environmental organizations such as Greenpeace, as well as churches and unions.

Among several green and blue flags of Ukraine, protesters called on the Russian government to end the attacks, withdraw from Ukraine and restore its territorial integrity. In addition, the protesters call on the German Executive to keep the borders open to refugees from the conflict.

Support for the Ukrainian people

The president of the Council of the Protestant Church in Germany (EKD), Annette Kurschus, condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and asked, at the same time, not to fall into a spiral of hatred.

“We will not give the warmongering ruling clique in Russia the gift of hating its people,” he declared, stressing the importance of supporting the people in Ukraine and Russia.

Frank Werneke, president of ver.di, a German public sector union, called the demonstration a clear sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

He also stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not Russia” and expressed his respect and solidarity also with the brave Russian activists who are demonstrating against their country’s regime.

Brazilians in the act

The protest in Berlin also had the participation of Brazilians. “It’s very different for you to be in Brazil and to be here. Here, you are much closer to this context. Not only geographically, but also culturally. People feel it more, they are distressed,” said Brazilian journalist Flavio Lenz, 67, who has lived in the German capital since 2016. He was at the protest alongside his wife, who is German.

“What shocks me is that economic interests are paramount. Europe vacillated for days on the adoption of Swift. Some were worried about the jewelry trade with Russian oligarchs. People dying, and them arguing over jewelry.” opined the Brazilian.