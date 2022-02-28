Hyundai ix35 is discontinued after 12 years; Tucson has suspended production | Marketplace

Another car leaves the line in Brazil after the changes in the emissions and noise legislation of the Vehicle Emissions Control Program, Proconve . This time it was the Hyundai ix35. The information was confirmed this Friday (25) by Caoa, responsible for the production and sale of the model.

In a statement, the company said that: “Studies on energy efficiency continue to be carried out for all our products. The ix35 offers more difficult to updatebut it continues to be commercialized”.

The ix35 stopped being produced in December, the deadline for models that did not meet Proconve’s phase 7. From there to here, the units available in stock continue to be sold. This can happen until the end of March.

Since 2010, when it was released, the ix35 has had around 112 thousand units sold in the country. It has been produced in Anápolis (GO) since 2013. Its best result in the Brazilian market was in 2014, when just over 15,000 copies were licensed – representing fourth place among SUVs.

In 2022, only 82 units were sold. The ix35 was produced in a single version, GL, with a 2.0 flex engine with up to 167 hp and a six-speed automatic transmission. The suggested price was R$ 154,990.

Tucson also has suspended production

In addition to the model, Hyundai also suspended production of tucsonnext generation of ix35 itself, and successor of the current version, not yet available in Brazil.

In that case, the SUV’s future is still uncertain. Caoa said that the Tucson “should receive news and will continue to be produced”. The strongest possibility is that the new generation will be released in the coming months.

According to the Automotive Business website, the manufacturer is getting ready to start local manufacturing of this new model already with hybrid engine. Caoa does not confirm the information.

Until the decision is made, the Hyundai car production line at the Anápolis plant remains at a standstill. The place is still responsible for assembling commercial vehicles of the Korean brand and also cars of Caoa Chery.