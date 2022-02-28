Hyundai ix35 is discontinued in Brazil and Tucson will finally have an update

For years, the news at the Caoa factory in Anápolis (GO) only concerns new products from Caoa Chery, such as the Tiggo 8, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 5X Pro mounted on the unit. It was to be forgotten that Caoa still assembles Hyundai cars there.

To be more exact, the Hyundai ix35 and Tucson. The two had production interrupted because of the Proconve L7, which closed the siege to cars with pollutant emissions and noise outside a compliance that has been the rule in the United States for a few years.

According to Caoa, the efficiency tests of the two cars are still in progress. “The ix35 is more difficult to update, but it continues to be sold. The New Tucson, on the other hand, is a model that should receive news and will continue to be produced”.

In other words, the Hyundai ix35, launched in Brazil in 2010 and nationalized in 2013, had its production ended and dealerships will have until June to sell the remaining units, as required by law. The SUV was restyled in 2015 and gained a start-stop and tire pressure monitor in 2017, the last time it had changes. Its engine is a 2.0 liter naturally aspirated 167 hp.

According to the manufacturer, the Hyundai Tucson is still in production in Anápolis. The law also allows manufacturers to finalize the assembly of the 2021/2022 units that had their production started until December 31, 2021.

However, the company’s statement confirms that the Tucson will have a future in Brazil after receiving adjustments or, possibly, a new generation. The medium SUV has been assembled in Anápolis since 2016 and has never had any kind of change, while abroad it has undergone restyling and, in 2020, gained a brand new generation. Its engine is a 1.6 turbo with 177 hp.

dated line

The Hyundai Tucson is an example of a good SUV forgotten and even lost in the market. The Jeep Compass, Corolla Cross and VW Taos would be a good option, but it was sidelined after Caoa took over Chery’s operations in Brazil and invested heavily in the Chinese brand’s SUVs.

At the moment, Hyundai Caoa only has outdated products. In addition to the ix35 and the Tucson, the Azera from South Korea is imported. But the sedan gained a new generation in 2021, which has not yet landed here.

It is worth remembering that the imbroglio between Hyundai’s headquarters and Caoa, which had dragged on in international justice for years, was resolved in 2021. Hyundai is authorized to continue importing and representing the South Korean brand in Brazil. Now all you need is the will to do it.

