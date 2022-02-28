Impact of sanctions already affects Russian daily life; read scenario – International

O Kremlin is hiding from its own people the reality of the attack on Ukraine, going so far as to repress news outlets that call the action war. But the economic carnage and social turmoil caused by the invasion of Vladimir Putin are becoming harder to hide.

Airlines have canceled flights to Europe that were once ubiquitous. The Russian central bank had to scramble to deliver ruble banknotes when the demand for cash increased by 58 times. Economists predicted rising inflation, greater capital flight and slower growth; and the rating agency S&P downgraded Russia’s credit rating.

The emphasis on hiding the true extent of the war is a sign that the Kremlin fears the Russians would disapprove of a large-scale, violent invasion of Ukraine, a country where millions of Russians have relatives and friends.

Russians were stunned by the speed with which the economic impact of the war was felt. The ruble hit its lowest level against the dollar, which traded at around 84 rubles on Saturday, compared with 74 a few weeks ago. That pushed up import prices, while sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks wreaked havoc on financial markets and new restrictions on exports promised to hamper supply chains.

The CEO of one of Russia’s biggest electronics retailers, DNS, said on Thursday that a supply crisis forced his franchise to raise prices on its products by about 30%.

S7, Russia’s second-largest airline, has suspended all its flights to Europe because of the closure of airspace to Russian airlines – an early sign that the cheap and easy travel to the West with which the Russian middle class had gotten used to, it could become a thing of the past. Photos of retailers changing or removing price tags have gone viral on social media.

The main determining factor for what comes next, of course, will be what happens on the battlefield in Ukraine – the longer the conflict lasts and the harder it will be for the Kremlin to present the war as a limited operation.

*THE ARE REPORTERS IN MOSCOW