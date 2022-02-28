In the US, Uber will show the value and destination of the ride to drivers before the trip – Link

Uber Trial to Begin in 24 US Cities

Uber is testing a new earning algorithm for drivers in the United States, the company said on Friday. The experiment will allow drivers to see payments and destinations before accepting a ride and increase incentives for drivers to take trips short. The test will be carried out in 24 American cities.

The changes, which are currently in pilot programs, mark the most comprehensive updates to Uber’s driver payment algorithm in years and come at a time when the company is still trying to win back drivers who left the app at the start of the pandemic. During the period, tariffs paid by consumers will not be affected by the choice of partners.

Drivers have long demanded the ability to see the fare and destination before accepting a ride, but Uber has resisted, saying that giving drivers such choices could result in underserved rides or possible discrimination for passengers in disadvantaged neighborhoods. .

Uber already has a similar program in California, launched in 2020. But the company said its latest tariff bill in the United States was unrelated to the regulation of temporary workers. The test was launched in cities in Texas, Florida and the Midwest, where temporary worker reforms are not on the agenda.

“The work of gig work (informal economy) is very competitive, not just with Lyft but with other platforms, and we think this feature really increases the competitiveness of our platform against others,” said Dennis Cinelli, Uber’s head of mobility in the US and Canada. .

Cinelli said changes in how tariffs are viewed at this point would not affect consumer prices, adding that the changes “are not financial features”.

Uber declined to comment on the financial impact of the changes for the company, which could mean it will have to incur higher costs for shorter trips.

Cinelli said the company has not seen any discrimination from drivers in California since the policy was launched in 2020.

“Otherwise, we wouldn’t have launched at this point,” he said, adding that Uber has the ability to disable drivers who repeatedly refuse rides based on rides or low-income areas.

With this first pilot, providing drivers with advance payment details means the company also had to reduce earnings for longer trips to prevent drivers from avoiding short trips, Cinelli said.

Uber said data from some cities, which already have this payment visualization model, showed an average 22% increase in driver earnings for trips where the distance to the pickup location is longer than the trip itself.

Driver responses were mixed in some online groups. Some complained that the new algorithm felt arbitrary and no longer allowed to calculate pay on a per mile (or per km) basis.

“My earnings have already been destroyed by high gas prices and now Uber is taking even more money from me on long trips,” said Kevin Hernandez, a driver for the app who works in Houston, Texas.

Other drivers in online groups said advance fare information allowed them to select only higher-paying rides, with several drivers sharing screenshots of the increase in earnings since the changed algorithm was released.

Expansion will depend on partners. “If we weren’t seeing driver attraction and retention, we wouldn’t be expanding (the test) even further,” Cinelli said.