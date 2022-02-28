Income Tax: companies have until this Monday to deliver the income report | Income tax

Companies and paying sources have until this Monday (28) to deliver the income reports for 2021 to taxpayers, so that they can file the income tax return.

The deadline for submitting the statement, however, starts on March 7 and runs until April 29.

The experts’ recommendation is to anticipate and separate the documents as soon as possible, to ensure the best refund or lower payment and minimizing the risks of fine mesh. Furthermore, those who deliver in the first days of the deadline are more likely to enter the first refund batches.

“Former employees, who worked for some period in 2021, but had their employment contract terminated, can now ask the former employer for the document if they have not yet received it, as it is upon termination that the obligation to provide it arises”, explains Daniel de Paula, IOB Consultant.

Financial institutions and supplementary pension entities must also make income reports available to customers by the end of the month, with data on financial investments and balances existing at the end of 2021 of all accounts and investments.

Income reports are necessary to complete the declaration because they detail the total income received by each person in 2021, the income tax withheld at source in the period and also amounts deducted for Social Security.

See the list of key documents to gather

It is worth remembering that at the time of filling in the declaration, the taxpayer must account for all his earnings in the last year, including salaries, rents and investments. In addition, it is necessary to inform all assets and rights that were part of your assets until December 31, 2021, such as real estate and vehicles.

A payer who fails to provide proof of income within the deadline, or who provides inaccurate information, such as unpaid wages or taxable and exempt income computed together, will be subject to payment of a fine.

Documents do not need to be sent by post, and can be made available electronically or sent by email.

Anyone who does not receive the reports should contact the company’s human resources department or contact the paying source. If the delay persists, the IRS can be called.

In case of errors or data divergence, it is necessary to request a new corrected document from the company or paying source to avoid the risk of falling into the fine mesh at the time the Federal Revenue makes the data crossing.

In addition to income statements, it is important to gather evidence of medical expenses incurred, education expenses, amounts paid from private pension, which can be used to try to reduce the amount of tax due.

“Documents referring to the acquisition of goods, installments paid in the year, documents referring to the sales of goods during the year… all this is necessary for the taxpayer to correctly fill in the Annual Adjustment Declaration and not fall into a fine mesh”, warns Paula .

INSS income statement

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) must get the receipts online through the page or the Meu INSS app.

This document can already be obtained by policyholders since February 18th. Click here and see how to get it.