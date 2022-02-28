interest in portability of grace periods grew 12.5% ​​in 2021 — Portuguese (Brazil)

The interest in portability of needs – which is when the beneficiary changes health plan without having to fulfill new needs – it increased by 12.46% from December 2020 to December 2021. This is what the report on monitoring portability protocols issued by the ANS Guide to Health Plans points out , a consultation tool of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) for contracting and exchanging health plans.

Throughout 2021, 335,992 consultation protocols on portability of grace periods were generated, 75,851 more than those generated in 2020 (260,141). The search for cheaper health plans was the main reason reported by users of the ANS Guide, followed by the search for better network quality and contract cancellation.

It is worth noting that the number of protocols issued represents the total number of queries completed in the ANS Guide and not the number of grace period portability carried out.

Motivation for change of plan

Considering the 12 months of 2021, ​the main reasons reported by beneficiaries regarding the interest in portability of grace periods were: the search for a cheaper plan (46%), the search for better quality in the provider network (19%) and contract cancellation (15%), as can be seen from be seen in the graph below.

Period: January to December 2021

Users’ perception of the ANS Plan Guide

The users’ perception of the ANS Plan Guide has been measured by the ANS with the aim of permanently improving the tool. In this way, after the report has been generated, a survey is carried out with the users.

In the period from January to December 2021, 69% of people who accessed the Guide had no difficulties, while 13% reported difficulty finding plans available in the region of interest. Already 10% reported that they had difficulties with the technical terms used in the system.

Period: January to December 2021

Here’s how to port needs:

The portability of grace periods is a right guaranteed to all beneficiaries of health plans contracted as of 01/01/1999 or adapted to Law No. 9,656/98. This option is available to beneficiaries of any type of contract (individual, corporate and collective membership plans), subject to compliance with the following general requirements:

The current plan must have been contracted after January 1, 1999 or have been adapted to the Health Plans Law (Law nº 9.656/98)

The target plan must have a price range compatible with the current plan

The contract must be active, i.e. the current plan cannot be canceled

The beneficiary must be up to date with the monthly payment

The beneficiary must have fulfilled the minimum period of permanence in the plan:

1st portability: 2 years on the originating plan or 3 years if you have completed Temporary Partial Coverage (CPT) for a Preexisting Illness or Injury.

2nd portability: If you have already carried out portability before, the required period of stay is at least 1 year; or 2 years if you have made the portability to the current plan with coverage not provided for in the previous plan.

ANS provides beneficiaries with a booklet with complete information on the subject to guide on deadlines and criteria for carrying out portability. Click and check here.

ANS Guide

To consult the plans available on the market and compatible for portability purposes, the beneficiary must consult the ANS Guide to Health Plans. from the query, the plans available for portability will be returned.

The beneficiary must choose the plan that suits him best and issue the Compatibility Report protocol. After choosing the new plan you want to join, should look for the operator with the required documentation and request the membership proposal. The operator of the destination plan has up to 10 days to review the portability request. If the operator does not respond to the request after this period, the portability will be considered valid.

There are also specific situations in which price compatibility or compliance with the term of permanence in the plan is not required (see specific portability situations), these are cases in which the beneficiary has to change plans for reasons beyond their control, such as, for example, death of the holder, cancellation of the contract and bankruptcy of the operator.

Situations in which there is a shortage in the new contracted plan:

If the beneficiary exercises portability to a plan with coverage not provided for in the plan of originwill be subject to the fulfillment of shortfalls, but only for new covers. For example: a beneficiary who has an outpatient plan can transfer to an outpatient + hospital plan fulfilling grace periods for hospital coverage only.

As a result, ANS has expanded the options for the beneficiary to choose, allowing him to find a health plan that meets his needs, without meeting shortfalls for the coverage he has already fulfilled, preserving, on the other hand, the balance of the sector, by maintaining the logic provided for in the Law requiring grace periods for new coverage.

Click here to learn more about portability.