IR 2022: deadline for sending the income report ends this Monday; know what to do if you don’t receive

The deadline for submitting income reports for the 2021 base year for the 2022 Income Tax Return (DIRF) ends on February 28. Companies and financial institutions are required to send information on amounts received, accounts and investments.

That is, when the deadline for the declaration begins on March 7, the taxpayer, in theory, should already have access to all the necessary income reports to complete the DIRF.

The proof of income brings information about the total income obtained by the worker in the last year and the Income Tax Withheld at Source in the same period.

But what happens if the taxpayer has not received the reports on time? O InfoMoney separated the main information on the subject.

Look:

Where can I find the earnings reports?

The reports can be sent by e-mail, by the Post Office and it is also allowed that the receipts are made available on the internet, in logged areas of companies or released in mobile applications. Without this information, the taxpayer does not have a good part of the essential data to fill out the tax generating program.

The taxpayer must have at hand the reports of all the financial institutions in which he has an account and all the companies in which he worked throughout 2020, even in the event of a terminated contract.

In addition to employers, banks and other financial institutions are also required to provide income reports to their customers, with data on financial investments and account balance.

Health plan operators and educational institutions must also provide invoices for amounts received from taxpayers, in this case, for income tax deduction purposes.

The obligation to make the document available is up to the companies, but, according to Valdir Amorim, a tax consultant at IOB, its eventual absence does not exempt the taxpayer obliged to declare from submitting the information on his income within the deadline, which runs until April 29.

What to do if I didn’t receive the reports?

For those who did not receive the report, the orientation is to seek as soon as possible the human resources department of the company or the manager of the financial institution. If the delay persists, the IRS can be called.

Fine for companies that do not send, omit or provide wrong information

The Revenue can fine the institution who do not send the reports in an equivalent amount BRL 41.43 per documentbut the injured employee or account holder needs to manifest.

“It would be necessary to have a complaint for the Federal Revenue to exercise the fine, because it cannot identify the person who feels wronged by the lack of the document”, explains Adriana Alcazar, managing partner of Seteco Consultoria Contábil.

Also, according to the IRS, “the paying source that provides false information on income paid, deductions or withholding tax, is subject to 300% fine on each value omitted or added that could cause an undue reduction in the income tax payable or an undue increase in the tax to be refunded or compensated, irrespective of other administrative or criminal penalties.”

Even without the reports, the recommendation is to send the data to the Revenue

The experts consulted indicate that, for cases of non-receipt, the taxpayer must declare the available data, even if inaccurate or incomplete.

This is because non-compliance with the delivery deadline can result in a fine, which varies from R$ 165.74 to 20% of the tax due, plus interest and monetary correction.

It is worth remembering that, during the term, the taxpayer can send a preliminary declaration and, later, make a rectifying declaration. The completion program will be available for download from March 7th.

