Is the partnership with China enough for Russia to resist economically?

Announcements of Western economic sanctions against Russia, initiated after Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and intensified after the invasion of Ukraine, raise doubts about the country’s ability to economically survive these restrictions.

Since the 2014 sanctions, the last time Russia attacked Ukrainian sovereignty, by annexing Crimea and supporting separatists in Donbass, President Vladimir Putin created strategies to lessen the impact of these measures on the country, but China , the world’s second largest economy and its strategic partner, is considered by some to be the great card up its sleeve. But would the Asian giant be able to compensate for the closure of markets in the West?

According to a report in the New York Times, China already buys more oil from Russia than it buys from Saudi Arabia and recently agreed to import 100 million tons of Russian coal (worth more than US$ 20 billion) and to buy wheat. produced in the country with which it borders in East Asia.

In early February, just before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Asian country’s dictator Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that they would step up cooperation between the two countries. Xi said at the time that the two will face together “foreign interference and threats to regional security”, while the Russian stressed that China is Moscow’s “most important strategic partner and a close friend”.

But while bilateral trade between the two countries reached a record high of more than US$146 billion in 2021, Russia’s transactions with the European Union totaled much more, nearly US$220 billion last year.

There is a lot of talk about the European Union’s dependence on Russian natural gas, which represents 40% of its imports of the product, but it is a two-way dependence, as China does not buy the same amount and pays cheaper.

“China is still not in a position to fully replace the European Union as a (Russian) partner,” Eugene Chausovsky, a researcher at the Newlines Institute think tank, pointed out in an article published on the Foreign Policy website.

He pointed out that increasing energy exports to China would require investing tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure. Furthermore, “Europe currently pays much higher prices for Russian natural gas through spot markets than China does through its 30-year contract with [estatal russa] Gazprom, signed in 2014, just before the original conflict in Ukraine,” added Chausovsky.

On the issue of the invasion of Ukraine, although it has criticized the sanctions, China has not directly supported Russia’s offensive – on Friday, Beijing abstained in a vote at the United Nations Security Council in which a resolution to condemn the operation was passed. vetoed by Russia itself.

“[O apoio econômico e financeiro chinês à Rússia] does not mean that China directly supports Russian expansionism to any degree – it just means that Beijing feels strongly the need to maintain and advance the strategic partnership with Moscow,” Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, told the New York Times. York Times.

Along these lines, it is important to highlight that China’s trade with the United States and the European Union totaled around US$ 1.6 trillion last year, more than ten times more than between Chinese and Russians. In other words: Beijing may be afraid that sanctions against Moscow will spill over to it if it clearly supports the great pariah of geopolitics of the moment.

“China doesn’t want to get so involved that it’s harmed as a result of its support for Russia,” Mark Williams, Capital Economics’ chief Asia economist, told the Associated Press. “It all depends on whether they are willing to risk their access to western markets to help Russia, and I don’t think they are. It’s not such a big market.”