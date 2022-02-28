Itamaraty denies that Bolsonaro and Putin talked for 2 hours on the phone

posted on 02/27/2022 21:02 / updated on 02/27/2022 21:33



(credit: AFP)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, this Sunday (27/2). In a press conference earlier in the evening, the chief executive had commented on a conversation lasting more than two hours with Putin.

According to the Press Office of the MRE Office, when speaking earlier, the president was referring to the two hours of live conversation during the visit to Russia. There was no phone call this Sunday, according to the Itamaraty.

At the press conference held in Guarujá, at Forte dos Andradas, the motto was the war in Ukraine – on which Bolsonaro once again defended that Brazil remain neutral. The president spends Carnival in the coastal city.

The government’s Social Communication Department issued a note clarifying the president’s speech during the press conference. “At no time did President Jair Bolsonaro claim to have spoken on the phone with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, this Sunday. 22, in Moscow – Russia, during the official visit to that country”.