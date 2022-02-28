Items in your room that can pose health risks

Sometimes we buy certain things thinking they will last forever, with no set expiration date. A fact that in reality does not happen. Our bedroomfor example, is one of the rooms in the house that most accumulate “old” things that have lost their validity.

Therefore, it is important to know which items in your room can cause illness and then replace them as soon as possible. The tip to start is knowing the durability of things to ensure a hygienic and cleaner environment.

Lifespan of your room items

All things have a lifespan. That said, it is essential that we pay attention to certain objects that have passed their expiration date and need to go to the trash.

Here are some of those things that could be messing with your health, but you don’t know:

air purifier

The device is one of the most accumulating mold and mites, microorganisms that increase the risk of you developing asthma and allergy. The recommended thing is to change the air purifier every three years and change the filters at least every 3 months, always keeping them clean.

Slippers

Slippers, like any shoe, absorb a lot of dust and impurities, becoming real sources of microbes. Therefore, to avoid infections in the nails or feet, it is recommended to wash the slippers, at most, every two weeks, and throw them away after one year of use.

Sheet

To avoid allergies, asthma, rhinitis and acne, the tip is to change bedding every three years. What happens is that, over time, the sheets become hiding places for bacteria and acne, true health villains.

pillows

Pillows are also part of the list of items in your bedroom that can harm your health. Over time, the object ends up losing its shape and, consequently, its function, which is to support the head during sleep.

That way, to avoid the incidence of snoring, body aches or allergies caused by mites or bacteria, change your pillow every one or two years.

stuffed animals

These objects are the ideal place to easily accumulate dust and mites. If it is not possible to get rid of them, the recommendation is to wash them with hot water frequently.

Mattress

And last but not least, is the mattress. Although the item has a longer durability, on average from 8 to 10 years, it is always good to switch sides from time to time so that the weight of the body does not affect its shape.

One way to know if the mattress has passed its expiration date is to notice if it is sagging or has an irregular shape.