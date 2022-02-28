Janana Paschoal counters Moro in criticism of PT and Bolsonaro: ‘Child’

State deputy Janaina Paschoal (Unio-SP) countered a comment that former judge and presidential candidate Sergio Moro posted on Twitter about the war between Russia and Ukraine. Moro said that both the PT and Jair Bolsonaro support dictatorships.

Venezuela, Nicargua and Cuba support Russian aggression Ukraine. Aligned with these dictatorships are also Bolsonaro and the PT. We’re on the other side. We do not support war, violence, dictatorships and authoritarianism. And you? %u2014 Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) February 26, 2022

In response, Janana, who has been an advocate for Moro since he stepped down as justice minister in the Bolsonaro government, said he was "childish".