Janana Paschoal counters Moro in criticism of PT and Bolsonaro: ‘Child’

State deputy Janaina Paschoal (Unio-SP) (photo: JOS ANTONIO/ALESP)

State deputy Janaina Paschoal (Unio-SP) countered a comment that former judge and presidential candidate Sergio Moro posted on Twitter about the war between Russia and Ukraine. Moro said that both the PT and Jair Bolsonaro support dictatorships.

“Venezuela, Nicargua and Cuba support the Russian aggression Ukraine. Aligned with these dictatorships are also Bolsonaro and the PT. We’re on the other side. We do not support war, violence, dictatorships and authoritarianism. And you?” , commented the former judge. In response, Janana, who has been an advocate for Moro since he stepped down as justice minister in the Bolsonaro government, said he was “childish”.

“You know that this is not true! Any sudden movement can throw the country into a war. Anyone who intends to govern the country should be less childish in the posts!”, wrote the deputy.

Janana was irritated by the post by the pre-candidate for the presidency of the republic (photo: Reproduction Twitter)

