Kiev mayor admits city is under siege but says Ukrainians are strong | Ukraine and Russia

As Russian troops surround Ukraine’s capital Kiev, the city’s mayor says he is proud of his citizens but doesn’t know how long they will be able to withstand Russian pressure. In an interview with the Associated Press (AP) on Sunday (27), after a night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, he was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops manage to take the city, until finally admitting, “We can’t do that because all the exits are blocked. At the moment, we’re surrounded.”

Initially, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine last Thursday, the city of more than 2.8 million people reacted with concern but a sense of security. People began to worry only when shops and markets began to close and the city’s notoriously deep subway system was officially turned into a bomb shelter. The mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed to the AP that nine civilians in Kiev have already been killed, including a child.

A curfew was ordered by Klitschko and began at sunset last Saturday (26th) and is not expected to end before Monday morning (28th). The orders clearly stated that any unauthorized person found on the streets of the city would be considered a Russian infiltrator. “We are hunting the infiltrators and it will be much easier to do this without anyone on the streets,” Klitschko explained, adding that some Russians had already been killed in the city on Saturday night (26).

In recent days, according to the AP, long lines of people – both men and women – have formed to collect weapons at various points in the capital after authorities decided to distribute weapons freely to anyone willing to defend the city. There were concerns, however, about arming nervous and untrained civilians as reports emerged that Russian infiltrators were posing as Ukrainian police and journalists. “To be honest, we don’t have 100% control,” Klitschko said. “We set up this line of defense very quickly, these people are patriots. Now, our only priority is to defend our country,” he added.

Responding to questions about the city’s ability to replenish food and medicine supplies, Klitscho expressed concern. “We are on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. We now have electricity, running water and heating in our homes. But the infrastructure for receiving medicine and food has been destroyed.”