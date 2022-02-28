Know the main symptoms of diabetes and learn how to prevent them

Diabetes is often a disease that arrives unnoticed, without very clear symptoms. This is because the most common symptoms are commonplace things, which can happen in everyday life and are confused with other things. In this way, it is important that everyone knows these symptoms, to recognize them and seek a doctor to make the diagnosis.

See also: The effects of poor sleep: Insomnia can result in diabetes and other problems to the body

Diabetes and its symptoms

Diabetes is a metabolic syndrome that can be caused by several factors and is characterized by a lack of insulin or improper exercise. In addition, this deficiency in insulin causes a deficit in glucose metabolism, leaving the blood sugar level very high.

There are a few types of diabetes, with type 1 and 2 being the most common. Type 1 is when the immune system itself attacks and kills insulin-producing cells. The most common symptoms are: very hungry and thirsty, dry mouth, frequent urge to urinate and wet the bed, low energy and fatigue, blurred vision, nausea and vomiting, and sudden weight loss.

Type 2, which is much more recurrent, is caused by insulin resistance and difficulty in secreting this hormone. In terms of their symptoms, many are similar to type 1, namely: frequent urination, extreme thirst and hunger, blurred vision, low energy and fatigue, numbness and tingling in the extremities, many infections, poor wound healing and boils.

How to prevent and treat?

Both to prevent and to treat diabetes, it is necessary to have a healthy life. So, it is necessary to eat well, do regular physical activities, not smoke, monitor blood pressure and avoid drugs that attack the pancreas (insulin producer). These precautions are important in preventing diabetes for everyone, but if you have a family history of the disease, pay more attention to it.

In the case of those who are already diabetic, these precautions will help to control hyperglycemia and, thus, will avoid more serious complications resulting from the disease. In addition, it is necessary that, when diagnosed with diabetes, you maintain a medical follow-up. By doing this, you will be able to more efficiently monitor the evolution of the disease and blood glucose levels and will have instructions for the treatment and/or medication appropriate to your case.