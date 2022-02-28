Logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to thwart Russian troop advance

The 5th day of the offensive against Ukraine is marked by more explosions in different parts of the country. Russians said they had taken control of the region where Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhya, is located. But the Ukrainian military denies it.

However, the advance of Russian troops has slowed down. The assessment comes from the Ukrainian Defense and UK Ministry of Defence.

For the British, “logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to thwart Moscow’s advance.” The country has been assessing the war between Russia and Ukraine with its intelligence service.

In the statement, the authorities claim that the advance was slowed by Ukrainian forces and that, for the first time, the Russian Armed Forces have acknowledged to the Russian population that they are suffering losses.

This Monday (28), Russian President Vladimir Putin triggered a warning of nuclear forces after NATO condemned the invasion of Ukraine. But for the British minister, speech is distraction.

With information from Folha and G1

