Mayor says Kiev has been surrounded by Russians

Kiev mayor and former heavyweight boxing world champion Vitali Klitschko told the Associated Press news agency that the Ukrainian capital is under siege. According to the politician and former athlete, Ukraine is “on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe”.

Klitschko reported that the evacuation of civilians in the city has become impossible “because all roads are blocked”. In recent days, scenes of the roads that connect the capital Kiev with the rest of the country completely stopped due to the excess of cars ran around the world.

The former boxer freed Kiev authorities to hunt “saboteurs” through the city’s streets. According to him, the basic infrastructure for the civilian population is still functioning, but the supply of products has been cut off by the Russians.

“Right now we have electricity. Now we have water and heating in our homes. But the infrastructure is destroyed to deliver food and medicine,” he reported.

In a message addressed to the population itself and also to the international community, Klitschko urged them to continue to support Ukraine and stressed that its people “are strong”.

“Every Ukrainian is proud to be independent, proud to be Ukrainian and proud to have our own country.”

Ukraine accepts proposal to talk to Russia

Ukraine’s government said today that it has agreed to go to the country’s border with Belarus to negotiate a possible ceasefire with Russia. According to Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, Eygeny Yenin, the meeting will be held on Monday morning, at local time, in the early hours of the morning in Brazil.

“I really don’t believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try, so that later on no citizen of Ukraine will have any doubt that I, as president, tried to stop the war, when there was a chance, however small,” he said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement came just hours after the Ukrainian president criticized the choice of Minsk, the Belarusian capital, to host the meeting between the parties, and an hour and a half after the deadline given by Russia for Ukraine to define and accept the conditions imposed.

According to a statement from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, there was agreement for the delegations to meet “without preconditions, on the border between Ukraine and Belarus, in the vicinity of the Pripvat River.

According to the Ukrainian government, Belarus dictator Aleksander Lukashenko “has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles that are on Belarusian territory will remain on the ground during the journey, meeting and return of the Ukrainian delegation.”