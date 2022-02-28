Molotov Cocktail: The Weapon Created to Fight Russians Now Used in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Last Saturday (26), Ukrainian authorities asked the population to prepare Molotov cocktails to help fight Russian troops, which were advancing towards the capital Kiev. Watch in the video above.
On Twitter, the Defense Ministry posted a post asking Ukrainians to defend themselves:
“We ask citizens to report on the circulation of equipment! Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupant! Peaceful residents beware! Do not leave the house.”
A Ukrainian TV network even taught how to prepare explosive devices.
What is Molotov Cocktail?
A volunteer teaches with Molotov cocktails in the city of Lviv, Ukraine, on February 27, 2022.
The Molotov cocktail is a kind of homemade bomb made with some fuel, such as gasoline or alcohol. It is a flammable and dangerous liquid mixture, an incendiary chemical weapon.
As the archives of the “Imperial War” museums show, during the “Winter War” (1939-1940), “the tiny Finnish army faced the might of the gigantic Red Army of the Soviet Union”. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Finns managed to resist the attacks for three months.
Molotov cocktail used during WWII by the Finnish Army — Photo: SA-kuva
The Finns blamed Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov for the outbreak of the Russo-Finnish War and named a makeshift incendiary grenade in his honor. “The Molotov cocktail proved to be a primitive but effective anti-tank weapon against Soviet forces,” the document said.
They mainly attacked the engines of Soviet tanks.
In Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth largest city, civilians were seen preparing for the arrival of Russian soldiers. The BBC’s Eastern European correspondent Sarah Rainsford found a group of women making Molotov cocktails, who said they were trying not to think too much about what they were doing because it was “scary”. Read the report.
In Brazil, the manufacture, possession and use of the artifact is considered a crime. The penalty of imprisonment is from a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 6 years and a fine, in accordance with Law 10 826/03, Art.16, Item 3.