More beautiful and safer, Kwid 2023 is small with a big price – 02/27/2022

Five years after its arrival in Brazil, the Renault Kwid finally underwent a renovation. It became more beautiful and safer, received a good reinforcement of equipment and, like any car in this situation, it became much more expensive.

The main visual change is at the front and this goes for the three versions: Zen, Intense and Outsider. It won a new lighting set divided into two blocks, as we see in several models today, with the DRL above and the headlights below, on the bumper, also redesigned.

It also brings a new grille in the same pattern of the Duster and Captur models. The rear has changed less, only the graphics of the lanterns – which now have led in the Intense and Outsider versions – the bumper has a new design and gained deflectors on the sides.

For those who have that question on the tip of their tongue, yes, the Kwid continues with 14-inch wheels with just three holes for the screws, something that does not compromise safety, as Renault emphasizes. On the other hand, it has light alloy wheels, something unprecedented in the Kwid line (optional on the intermediate version and a standard item on the Outsider).

Also cool is the package called Biton, factory customization with black paint on the roof and mirrors. Inside, there is a change in the instrument panel with LED lighting – which resembles a digital panel – and it also brings basic information from the on-board computer and gear indicator.

In terms of connectivity, from the Intense version, it has Renault’s good multimedia center, the Media Evolution. The screen is eight inches and the system allows the mirroring of smartphones with Apple Carplay or Android Auto by cable, and also features Driving Eco2, a system that monitors the driving mode and gives simple tips for the driver to apply and try to reduce fuel consumption. by up to 20%, according to Renault.

In terms of comfort, it has air conditioning as standard on all versions, new seat covers and electrically controlled windows in the front doors.

Slightly stronger and more economical engine

Engine and gearbox remain the same in the 2023 Kwid, the 1.0-liter three-cylinder flex-aspirated, plus the five-speed manual transmission. To be in line with the new emissions regulations, Renault made a small adjustment to the electronics unit, which ended up bringing a little more power to the engine: 1 horsepower more when fueled with ethanol, and 2 horses when fueled with gasoline.

In practice, the 1.0 SCe flex yields 71 ​​horsepower and 10.0 Kgfm of torque with ethanol in the tank, enough power for him, no doubt, but nothing to create expectations with super agile accelerations. But the best thing about the story are the new average consumption, which has everything to do with the car’s proposal: according to Inmetro’s parameters, it reaches 15.3 km/l with gasoline in the city. What helps a lot in this is a very modern feature, the start stop, which turns the engine off and on when you stop in traffic.

Another positive point involves safety, as the Kwid now has four airbags as standard, two more than it offered before, ramp-start assistant and electronic traction and stability controls on all versions. Something very expressive because it brings more confidence to this subcompact with a total urban vocation.

It is easy to steer, practical to park, that is, quite efficient for those who walk a lot alone or at most with one person at their side. It does well on a highway, but as it is a small and light model, weighing only 820 kg, it is more vulnerable to winds, especially when you cross large vehicles.

Because this requires a little caution for you to travel peacefully. Furthermore, the new Kwid, even though Renault claims that it has not made any changes to the suspension or cushions, for example, draws attention for its acoustic comfort. In road situations, where you use the engine a lot at higher revs, the external noise is well filtered.

In the end, it is quite true that the Renault Kwid is living new times in Brazil, considering all the features it has gained and even the evolution of comfort and finish. But then we have the issue of the high price, something that is not exclusive to him either. However, it’s hard to think that a car of this size and with this proposal, has a price from 60 thousand reais, do you agree?

Renault Kwid 2023 prices

Zen: BRL 59,980.00

intense: BRL 64,190.00

Outsider: BRL 67,690

