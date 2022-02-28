More than 30% of companies were late to return to face-to-face meetings after the ômicron, says Ticket survey – 02/27/2022 – Panel SA

The ômicron postponed the return to face-to-face work of more than 30% of the companies, according to a survey carried out by Ticket with workers from the companies that use its services.

Approximately 19% joined the home office permanently. José Ricardo Amaro, HR director at Ticket, sees a process of consolidation of the hybrid and remote work models.

According to the survey, workers are divided on the resumption of face-to-face training. The survey with 200 respondents shows that 27% still say they feel insecure about the contagion of Covid.

Approximately 75% of respondents stated that they are fully immunized.

This Saturday (26), Brazil recorded 722 deaths from Covid and 71,897 cases of the disease.

Moving averages of cases and deaths are falling. In terms of deaths, the reduction is 19.23% compared to the data from two weeks ago. The average number of infections is 83,427, down 38.71% on the same basis of comparison, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco