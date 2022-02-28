More than 30% of companies were late to return to face-to-face meetings after the ômicron, says Ticket survey – 02/27/2022 – Panel SA

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on More than 30% of companies were late to return to face-to-face meetings after the ômicron, says Ticket survey – 02/27/2022 – Panel SA 6 Views

The ômicron postponed the return to face-to-face work of more than 30% of the companies, according to a survey carried out by Ticket with workers from the companies that use its services.

Approximately 19% joined the home office permanently. José Ricardo Amaro, HR director at Ticket, sees a process of consolidation of the hybrid and remote work models.

According to the survey, workers are divided on the resumption of face-to-face training. The survey with 200 respondents shows that 27% still say they feel insecure about the contagion of Covid.

Approximately 75% of respondents stated that they are fully immunized.

This Saturday (26), Brazil recorded 722 deaths from Covid and 71,897 cases of the disease.

Moving averages of cases and deaths are falling. In terms of deaths, the reduction is 19.23% compared to the data from two weeks ago. The average number of infections is 83,427, down 38.71% on the same basis of comparison, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco


LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Toyota is expected to facelift the Corolla later this year

The 12th generation of Toyota Corolla – released worldwide in 2018 – should change soon. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved