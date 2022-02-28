More than 5,000 anti-war protesters arrested in Russia – News

Protesters opposed to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine returned to the streets in several Russian cities today (27) to protest against the action coordinated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.





According to the non-governmental organization OVD-Info, Russian police forces once again repressed the acts, “arbitrarily detaining citizens”. According to the organisation, more than 5,000 people have been detained across Russia since Thursday (24) for protesting against the war.

As of 14:00 (Brasilia time) the OVD-Info had not yet completed its assessment of the arrests made this Sunday, but it had already counted about 900 arrests. The NGO has been publishing, daily, on its website, links with the names of protesters arrested for protesting against the invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the day Putin declared war on Ukraine and Russian military forces began the attack on the neighboring country, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs released a statement in which it said it had received information about the holding of “non-public events”. authorities” in various parts of the country, and that it would take all necessary measures to “maintain law and order”.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia declares that any provocative actions, aggressions against police officers, non-compliance with its legal requirements will be immediately suppressed. People who commit such crimes will be arrested and prosecuted,” the ministry said, urging Russian citizens to refrain from participating in the protests.

“Do not succumb to requests for illegal actions, advise your underage relatives and friends about participation in unauthorized events, and do not compromise your safety.”