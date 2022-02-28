MWC 2022: TCL announces 30 5G, 30 Plus, 30E and 30 SE phones with 50 MP cameras, AMOLED screens and more

TCL is introducing five new 30 series smartphones this Sunday (27), hours before its presentation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, which will take place from next Monday (28). The company has revealed details of the TCL 30, TCL 30 5G, TCL 30 Plus, TCL 30E and TCL 30 SE with specifications that cater to different audiences.
The additions will accompany models already launched in the series, such as the TCL 30 XE 5G, a good mid-range cell phone that attracts for its cost-effectiveness.
All new features arrive with a modern visual language that reveals a “premium” design approach to TCL’s entry-level and mid-range phones. Next, check out all the details of the new products of the Chinese giant.
TCL 30 and 30 Plus
Both are equipped with excellent 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 60 Hz refresh rate. The display achieves peak brightness at 650 nits and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There is a teardrop notch that houses the 8 MP (TCL 30) and 16 MP (TCL 30 Plus) front cameras.
At the rear, in its distinctive looking camera modules, there is a main lens with a 50 MP sensor with phase detection autofocus and f/1.85 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by a depth lens for portrait mode with a 2 MP sensor and a macroscopic lens with a 2 MP sensor.
The TCL 30 and 30 Plus are equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37, a processor that meets basic user tasks alongside the 680 MHz IMG GE8320 GPU, but is limited to 4G. Its platform will work with 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage expandable up to 1 TB with Micro SD card.
To power the cell phones, the 5,010 mAh batteries must guarantee good autonomy with support for fast charging at 18 watts. The models will leave the factory running Android 12 under the TCL UI. The company guarantees security updates until December 2023.
Technical specifications
- 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with notch and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G37 Platform
- IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB (TCL 30 Plus exclusive) of internal storage
- 8 MP (TCL 30) or 16 MP (TCL 30 Plus) front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, P2 input and fingerprint reader on the side
- 5,010mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- Android 12 with TCL UI
TCL 30 5G
Few details differ the TCL 30 5G from its 4G version. The model, in turn, is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and state-of-the-art network support.
Additionally, there is an option of 128GB of internal storage with the same expansion settings.
Technical specifications
- 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with notch and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform
- ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, P2 input and fingerprint reader on the side
- 5,010mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- Android 12 with TCL UI
TCL 30E and 30 SE
The entry-level models in the series are equipped with 6.52-inch IPS LCD screens with HD+ resolution, replacing the more efficient AMOLED-based screens. There are teardrop-shaped notches that house its front cameras with a slight advantage of the TCL 30 SE over the TCL 30E — 8 MP versus 5 MP, respectively.
The triple rear assembly of the TCL 30 SE, originally unveiled on February 14th, comprises a main camera with a 50 MP sensor and f/1.9 lens aperture; a macroscopic lens with a 2 MP sensor; and a depth lens with a 2 MP sensor. The TCL 30E, in turn, dispenses with the macro camera.
android
21 Feb
entries
17 Feb
Both feature the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with PowerVR GE 8320 GPU. The TCL 30E is limited to 64GB storage and 3GB RAM, while the TCL 30 SE offers options of up to 128GB of internal space with 4GB of RAM. There is slot for Micro SD up to 512GB.
To power this hardware, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15-watt fast charging — exclusive to the TCL 30 SE.
TCL 30E Specifications
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Display with notch and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G25 Platform
- IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3 GB of RAM
- 64 GB of internal storage
- 5 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, P2 input and rear fingerprint reader
- 5000mAh battery
- Android 12 with TCL UI
TCL 30 SE Specifications
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Display with notch and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G25 Platform
- IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, P2 input and rear fingerprint reader
- 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging
- Android 12 with TCL UI
price and availability
The TCL 30, 30 Plus and 30 SE are now available on the European market. The TCL 30 5G and 30E will only be available in April 2022. The models will have options that vary in shades of blue, black and gray. Their prices will vary depending on your memory configurations.
- TCL 30E: from €139 (~R$810)
- TCL 30 SE: from €149 (~R$866)
- TCL 30: from €179 (~R$1,041)
- TCL 30 Plus: from €199 (~R$1,157)
- TCL 30 5G: from €249 (~R$1,448)