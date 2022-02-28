Nearly 100,000 people take to the streets of Berlin in support of Ukraine | World

At least 100,000 people took to the streets of Berlin this Sunday (27) in solidarity with Ukraine, invaded by Russian troops – police said, as organizers spoke to a crowd of half a million participants.
Gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building of the Chamber of Deputies, protesters carried yellow and blue flags, Ukraine’s national colors.
Protesters protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday (27) – Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP
“Berlin 670 km from the front line”, “Stop the Killer” (“Stop the murderer”, in Portuguese), “No to the Third World War” were some of the slogans on banners and posters of the protesters, who responded en masse to the call from the Ukrainian community living in Germany.
“My mother is (sheltered) in a basement, (…) my father is at home, on the first floor of a neighborhood in the north of Kiev,” said one of the participants, 35-year-old Ukrainian Valeria Moiseeva, who is pregnant.
“I think it’s important for Germany to commit to democracy in Europe and it’s also our responsibility,” said Hans Georg Kieler, 49.
Thousands of people take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, this Sunday (27) – Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP
Since Thursday, demonstrations have taken place every day in the German capital, especially in front of the imposing Russian embassy, built on Unter den Linden Avenue, one of the major arteries leading to the Brandenburg Gate.
Germany is home to more than 300,000 people of Ukrainian origin, or nationality, in its territory and also has a large Russian diaspora, especially in Berlin.